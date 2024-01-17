In 2026 Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vitpilen 250 engine makes power and torque 31 PS PS & 25 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The Vitpilen 250 mileage is around 31 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
Vitpilen 250 vs RC 200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitpilen 250
|Rc 200
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.24 Lakhs
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|31 kmpl
|35.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249.07 cc
|199.5 cc
|Power
|31 PS PS
|25.8 PS PS