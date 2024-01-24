Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 2.63 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is mainly compared to Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Kolkata, KTM 200 Duke which starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs in Kolkata and Honda CBR300R starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Kolkata.
Variants On-Road Price Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 STD ₹ 2.63 Lakhs
