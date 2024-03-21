Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 makes global debut

Husqvarna has finally unveiled its most powerful motorcycle in the global market. It is Svartpilen 801 and it costs USD 10,899 which is roughly around ₹9 lakh. The Svartpilen 801 is the flagship motorcycle for the brand. Having said that, it is highly unlikely that the Svartpilen 801 will make its way to the Indian market.

The design language of the Svartpileln 801 is a mix of scrambler and streetfighter. It gets a circular LED headlamp with a Daytime Running Lamp. Just above the headlamp is a small fly screen for cosmetic purposes and there are bar-end mirrors on offer as well. The bodywork is also quite slim and there is a split seat setup for the rider and the pillion.

The bodywork is mounted on a chromium-molybdenum steel frame with the engine as a stressed member. It is suspended by adjustable WP APEX suspension in the front as well as at the rear.

Powering the motorcycle is a 799 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 103 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 87 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that comes with up and down quickshifter.

