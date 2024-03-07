Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 teased ahead of March 19 debut

Husqvarna Motorcycles is preparing to launch the Svartpilen 801 in the global market on March 19. The brand recently released a teaser of the motorcycle on their YouTube channel. Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 will share its underpinning with the KTM 790 Duke which is no longer on sale in the Indian market but is still available in the global market.

The engine on duty is a 799 cc, parallel-twin unit that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 103 bhp of max power. However, there is a slight chance that Husqvarna might end up retuning the engine to suit the characteristics of the motorcycle. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that gets a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

Husqvarna motorcycles are known for their design language and the Svartpilen 801 is no different. It will turn heads wherever it goes. The final production look is not known as the motorcycle still stays behind the wraps. There is a slim fuel tank with sharp tank shrouds and a slim seat. As usual, there is a circular LED headlamp with a short fly screen and at the rear, there is a U-shaped LED tail lamp. The motorcycle is also equipped with alloy wheels which means there will be tubeless tyres on offer as well. The tyres on duty seem to be dual-purpose ones just like we saw on the Svartpilen 401.

Also Read : Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs KTM 250 Duke: Price, features and specs compared

Husqvarna will use disc brakes at both ends and there should also be an anti-lock braking system that can be disengaged on the rear wheel. Suspension duties will be done by upside down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. As of now, it is not confirmed whether the suspension is adjustable or not.

It is unlikely that Husqvarna will bring the Svartpilen 801 to the Indian market. This is because KTM themselves struggled to sell the 790 Duke back when it was available in India.

First Published Date: