The year 2021 witnessed a range of electric scooters launched in India, with Ola S1 and S1 Pro being the most important among them.

Five new electric scooters that lit up India in 2021

4 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2021, 09:01 AM IST

Electric scooters are spearheading the EV offensive in the Indian market with the startups dominating the segment.

Share Via Read Full Story

Bounce Infinity electric scooter comes priced at ₹68,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Buying it without the battery will bring down the cost significantly. Bounce introduced the scooter with the option of battery-as-service. The buyer can opt for the whole scooter with battery or without battery as well.

Bounce offers a battery swapping option with the second package. Bounce Infinity comes powered by a 2 kWh battery pack that offers 83 Nm of torque. This scooter gets multiple riding modes. In Eco mode, it can run 85 km on a single charge and at a top speed of 65 kmph.

Simple One electric scooter gets a 4.5 KW power output and 72 Nm of torque.

Simple One

Simple One is another important electric scooter that was launched on the same day as Ola S1. Simple Energy claims that the Simple One electric scooter offers more riding range than any other e-scooter in the Indian market. The Simple One electric scooter gets a stylish and eye-catching design. It gets a host of features onboard.

The features of this electric scooter include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, built-in navigation, tyre pressure monitoring system etc. It gets four different riding modes.

Priced at ₹1.1 lakh (ex-showroom), the Simple One electric scooter gets power from a 4.8 kWh battery pack that generates 6 bhp of peak power and 72 Nm of torque. Simple Energy claims this electric scooter is capable of running a whopping 236 km range on a single charge at a top speed of 105 kmph.

EeVe Soul has been launched in the country with a three-year warranty.

EeVe Soul

EeVe India launched its new electric scooter Soul at a price tag of ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric scooter manufacturer claims that the EeVe Soul electric scooter is based on European technology standards. This electric scooter comes equipped with IoT features, an anti-theft lock system, GPS navigation, USB port, central braking system, geo-tagging, keyless experience, reverse mode and geo-fencing.

This electric scooter is powered by dual lithium ferrous phosphate (LFP) battery packs that enable this EeVe Soul to run a range of 120 km on a single charge.

Komaki TN95

Komaki is an EV startup that is readying with the most powerful electric two-wheeler scheduled for launch in 2022. However, before that, the Ev maker introduced its three e2Ws in India in 2021. These are - TN95, SE and M5. The TN95 comes with a detachable lithium-ion battery that offers a range of up to 150 km on a full charge, as the company claims. Komaki TN95 comes priced at ₹98,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Share Via