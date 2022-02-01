HT Auto
Home News Budget 2022: Who said what on EV battery swapping policy

Budget 2022: Who said what on EV battery swapping policy

During her Union Budget 2022 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said battery swapping policy will be brought out and interoperability standards will be formalised.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 04:49 PM
India currently has very few options when it comes to battery swap technology. Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp and Taiwan's Gogoro have recently tied up to introduce the tech in India.
India currently has very few options when it comes to battery swap technology. Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp and Taiwan's Gogoro have recently tied up to introduce the tech in India.

Union Budget 2022 has proposed a new policy to promote battery swapping technology in India in an effort to boost the EV industry. With a sharp rise in electric two-wheeler manufacturers over the past few years, and the increase in EV adoption in the segment, the Centre's new policy aims to further consolidate India's EV infrastructure in near future.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget 2022, said that the battery swapping policy will be brought out in view of space constraints for setting up charging stations and interoperability standards will be formulated.

Sohinder Gill, Director General at Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), said, "Introducing the battery swapping policy and recognising battery or energy as a service will help develop EV infrastructure and increase the use of EVs in public transportation. It would motivate businesses engaged in delivery and car aggregation businesses to incorporate EVs into their fleet." Gill also said it will create new avenues for companies to venture into the business of battery swapping.

Battery swapping technology is seen as a convenient option for EV owners to recharge their vehicles. It allows the owner to detach the battery from the vehicle and charge it remotely. As of now, Indian customers do not have too many choices of electric vehicles which offer this technology. Okinawa, Simple Energy, Bounce, EeVe are some of the electric two-wheeler manufacturers who offer e-scooters which have these tech.

Jeetender Sharma, MD and founder of Okinawa Autotech, said, “The introduction of the battery swapping policy to improve the country's EV infrastructure is a positive and progressive step that could potentially address the range anxiety issue, which is one of the impediments to a mass-market transition from internal combustion engine-based vehicles to electric vehicles. This policy will be critical in enabling a well-established EV infrastructure across the country while instilling customer confidence in riding EVs on Indian roads. More importantly, this will boost EV adoption in the last-mile delivery space, where time constraints make instant battery swapping more viable than charging the existing battery."

Suhas Rajkumar, CEO and Founder at Simple Energy, said, “It is heartening to see that the government is looking at transitioning to EVs at a faster pace. Although battery as a service can be implemented for certain areas only, encouraging the private sector to create sustainable business models is a welcome move. Impetus should be given on developing safer battery packs as swapping stations cannot be applied to direct consumers given the safety aspect as this will further lead to making the ownership of the vehicle complex."

Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO and Co-Founder at Bounce, said “We welcome Honourable Finance Minister’s progressive vision to facilitate faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country. This is a vindication of the path that we have pioneered for Bounce. We believe this move can enable affordable and clean mobility at scale. At Bounce, we are nearing a million battery swaps already."

Akash Gupta, Co-founder and CEO at Zypp Electric, said, "The focus and thought towards the EV sector by the honourable finance minister reflects the government's poise towards accelerating EV adoption. This will also help us achieve our vision of expanding our battery-swapping network across 100 cities in the next three years I would have loved if GST in battery and spare parts had also been reduced to 5% like it's there for E-vehicles purchases; this would also help the entire electric vehicle ecosystem."

PB Balaji, Group CFO at Tata Motors, said, “Plans to create EV charging infrastructure including national policy for battery swapping which when combined with the already announced Automotive PLI scheme, furthers the agenda for green mobility."

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director at Renault India, said, "This move will prove to a giant leap for the nation in advocating introduction of cleaner propulsion technologies and will improve air quality and reduce consumption of conventional fossil fuels."

Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric, said, "We welcome the move by Hon’ble Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman for announcing the commencement of battery swapping and standardization for interoperability. This will open up avenues for further growth, development & expansion of the EV and energy sector.

To use this technology in India in the future, two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp and Taiwan's Gogoro have inked a deal. Recently, Reliance Industries and Britain's BP Plc too formed a joint venture for battery swapping technology.

 

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 03:20 PM IST
TAGS: battery swapping technology battery swapping policy Budget 2022 Budget Union Budget 2022 Union Budget Nirmala Sitharaman Electric car Electric vehicle EVs EV charging stations Simple Energy GoZero EeVe Bounce Hero MotoCorp Gogoro
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Seltos highest contributor as Kia India registers 1.4% growth in January sales
Seltos highest contributor as Kia India registers 1.4% growth in January sales
Hyundai Motor sales dip by 11% in January as chip crisis continues
Hyundai Motor sales dip by 11% in January as chip crisis continues
Honda Cars India reports 3% dip in January sales amid Covid third wave
Honda Cars India reports 3% dip in January sales amid Covid third wave
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno promises revised design, launch soon: Key details here
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno promises revised design, launch soon: Key details here
TVS Motor Company sales drop to 266,788 units in January 2022
TVS Motor Company sales drop to 266,788 units in January 2022

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city