HT Auto
Home News Budget 2022: India to push for stronger EV infrastructure and battery swap tech

Budget 2022: India to push for stronger EV infrastructure and battery swap tech

During her Union Budget 2022 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also hinted that soon Indian cities will see areas which may be no-go zones for ICE vehicles.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 12:20 PM
In Budget 2022, India puts focus on stronger EV infrastructure and battery swap technology. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)
In Budget 2022, India puts focus on stronger EV infrastructure and battery swap technology. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Centre will introduce a new policy for battery swapping to encourage the use of electric vehicles. Presenting the Union Budget 2022 in Parliament today, she also said that the government will step up initiatives to boost EV infrastructure and EV ecosystem to achieve its broader decarbonisation goals.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Addressing the Budget session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that there will be increased focus on expanding EV infrastructure across the country, with more EV charging stations to help vehicle owners to shift to electric cars without lesser worry of connectivity. She said, “The private sector will be encouraged to create sustainable and innovative business models for battery and energy as a service, improving the efficiency of the EV ecosystem."

(Also read how the EV industry reacted to Budget 2022)

Sitharaman also hinted that soon Indian cities will see areas which may be no-go zones for ICE vehicles. “To promote a shift to the use of public transport in urban areas, special mobility zones with zero fossil fuel policy to be introduced," Sitharaman said during her Budget speech today.  

(Also read: Union Budget 2022 proposes National Highways to be increased by 25,000 kms in the next 12 months)

"Considering the constraint of space in urban areas for setting up charging stations, battery swapping policy will be brought out and interoperability standards will be formalised," Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech for 2022/23.

Battery swapping technology will help save time taken in charging the embedded batteries in EVs. Currently India does not have too many such options. Reliance Industries and Britain's BP Plc have recently formed a joint venture for battery swapping technology, besides Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp and Taiwan's Gogoro.

India has set a target of 30 percent EV sales penetration for private cars, 70 percent for commercial vehicles, 40 percent for buses and 80 percent for two- and three-wheelers by 2030. According to data with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), India has 974,313 registered electric vehicles. But compared to the number of EVs, only 1,028 public charging stations (PCS) have been installed throughout the country so far, according to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). Apart from the high cost of EVs, a major cause for the sluggish sale of EVs in the country has been the lack of charging infrastructure.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 12:20 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle Electric car EVs EV infrastructure battery swapping technology Budget Budget 2022 Union Budget Union Budget 2022 Nirmala Sitharaman
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Hyundai Motor sales dip by 11% in January as chip crisis continues
Hyundai Motor sales dip by 11% in January as chip crisis continues
Honda Cars India reports 3% dip in January sales amid Covid third wave
Honda Cars India reports 3% dip in January sales amid Covid third wave
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno promises revised design, launch soon: Key details here
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno promises revised design, launch soon: Key details here
TVS Motor Company sales drop to 266,788 units in January 2022
TVS Motor Company sales drop to 266,788 units in January 2022
Budget 2022: EV battery swapping policy big booster, reacts industry
Budget 2022: EV battery swapping policy big booster, reacts industry

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city