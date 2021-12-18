EeVe Soul high-speed electric scooter launched with 120-km range

EeVe Soul high-speed electric scooter launched with 120-km range1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2021, 05:23 PM IST
EeVe Soul has been launched in the country with a three-year warranty.
- Soul electric scooter by EeVe comes with a range of over 120 km on a single charge.
EeVe India has recently announced the launch of its new electric scooter called Soul. The new Soul e-scooter has been priced at ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes based on the ‘European technology’ standards, claims the company.
The EeVe Soul comes with a slew of smart features including IOT enabled, anti-theft lock system, GPS navigation, USB port, keyless experience, reverse mode, central braking system geo- tagging and geo-fencing.
Similar Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
Komaki Xgt Km
Eeve Eeve Ahava
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
Eeve Eeve Atreo
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
Hero Electric Nyx
Hero Electric Flash
Hero Electric Optima Hs500 Er
Hero Electric Optima La
Hero Electric Optima Li
Merico Electric Merico Eagle-100(4.8)
(Also Read: EeVe Atreo and Ahava electric scooters launched starting at ₹55,900)
It has been launched in the country with a three-year warranty. The scooter comes with an electric motor that juices up from an advanced Lithium Ferrous Phosphate (LFP) swappable/detachable batteries.
The company hasn't provided any specific charging time figures but said that the scooter takes around 3-4 hours to charge from 0-100%. It has a top speed of 60kmph and is offered with a full charge range of over 120 km.
(Also Read: EeVe looks to tap USD 15 mn more funds; in talks with VCs)
Speaking at the launch Harsh Vardhan Didwania, Co-Founder & Director, EeVe India, said, “EeVe India is working to revolutionize the electric mobility experience in India which can offer solution to growing environmental concerns. For a future to be Cleaner, Safer and Sustainable, we are bringing eco-friendly electric scooters that are powered with the best sustainable solutions. Our latest EeVe electric scooter is high speed, stylish and hassle-free to help reduce carbon footprint and burden of ever-increasing fuel prices".