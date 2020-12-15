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AhavaPriceRangeSpecifications
EeVe Ahava Front Left View
1/9
EeVe Ahava Left View
2/9
EeVe Ahava Right View
3/9
EeVe Ahava Seat View
4/9
EeVe Ahava Suspension View
5/9
EeVe Ahava Footspace View
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6/9

EeVe Ahava Ahava STD

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65,960*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Ahava Ahava STD

Ahava Ahava STD Prices

The Ahava Ahava STD, is listed at ₹65,960 (ex-showroom).

Ahava Ahava STD Mileage

All variants of the Ahava offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ahava Ahava STD Colours

The Ahava Ahava STD is available in 2 colour options: Red, Blue.

Ahava Ahava STD Engine and Transmission

Ahava Ahava STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Ahava's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands or the PURE EV Epluto 7G priced between ₹80.8 Thousands - 97.5 Thousands.

Ahava Ahava STD Specs & Features

The Ahava Ahava STD has Geo Fencing, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

EeVe Ahava Ahava STD Price

Ahava Ahava STD

₹ 65,960*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,499
Insurance
3,461
On-Road Price in Delhi
65,960
EMI@1,418/mo
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EeVe Ahava Ahava STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1800 mm
Wheelbase
1315 mm
Height
1100 mm
Kerb Weight
94 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Width
750 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
60-70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
IOT, EABS, Keyless Experience, Geo-Tagging
Geo Fencing
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.62 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid
EeVe Ahava Ahava STD EMI
EMI1,276 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
59,364
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
59,364
Interest Amount
17,194
Payable Amount
76,558

EeVe Ahava Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
AhavavsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
AhavavsEpluto 7G
Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
AhavavsWolf
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
AhavavsQC1
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
+3
AhavavsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
AhavavsReo Li Plus

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