The Ahava Ahava STD, is listed at ₹65,960 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Ahava offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ahava Ahava STD is available in 2 colour options: Red, Blue.
In the Ahava's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands or the PURE EV Epluto 7G priced between ₹80.8 Thousands - 97.5 Thousands.
The Ahava Ahava STD has Geo Fencing, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.