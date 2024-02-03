HT Auto

EeVe Soul vs Kinetic Green Flex

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Kinetic Green Flex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Soul up to 120 km/charge and the Flex has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Soul vs Flex Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Flex
BrandEeVeKinetic Green
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.1 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.3-4 Hrs.

Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Flex
Kinetic Green Flex
STD
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW1.2 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm12 inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-1290/90 - 12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1960 mm1855 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1390 mm
Height
1150 mm1180 mm
Width
695 mm740 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingRide Home Mode, Central Braking System, Manually Detachable Battery, Integrated Footrest
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesMulti Colour Digital Display
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4131,14,122
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,0001,09,874
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4134,248
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6742,452

