New AI eye-tracking tool reveals world's most attractive cars. And the worst

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2024, 12:59 PM
  • You may agree with the list of best and worst-looking cars in the world, as per AI. But chances are that you mostly would not.
Lamborghini Electric Vehicle
File photo used for representational purpose.
Lamborghini Electric Vehicle
File photo used for representational purpose.

Which is the world's most attractive car? It isn't a Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Lamborghini, Porsche, Alfa Romeo, Ferrari or even a Bentley. At least not according to a study by Vanarama which used an AI eye tracking tool to judge the options. Instead, it was a humble mass-market that was judged the best looker of the lot.

Vanarama, a UK-based vehicle leasing company conducted a study in which it asked an AI eye tracking tool to be the judge. And while looks of vehicles can be very subjective, this particular tool studied 200 images of 100 cars from front and back to get a percentage ranking of nine parts that included headlights, doors and taillights. Emerging at the top, and beating some very well-designed car models was the Hyundai i20. The Korean hatchback managed the top score of 186.4 out of 200, scoring exceptionally high in the tail light, boot and wheels' categories.

Hyundai i20
A look at the Hyundai i20 model that is currently on sale in the Indian car market.
Hyundai i20
A look at the Hyundai i20 model that is currently on sale in the Indian car market.

Second on the list was another Hyundai with the even more humble i10 scoring 179.8 points, helped by a high score for its headlights. Completing the podium places was another Korean car, the Kia Soul with 172.8 points.

Kia Soul
Kia Soul sells in strong numbers where it is available but while it has a peppy drive trait and compact proportions, is it really all that attractive to look at?
Kia Soul
Kia Soul sells in strong numbers where it is available but while it has a peppy drive trait and compact proportions, is it really all that attractive to look at?

A list full of surprises

The only electric vehicle (EV) in the top-10 list decided by the AI tool was the Volkswagen ID.4 which was placed fourth with 172.3 points. The EV scored particularly well in the headlights, wheels, doors and boot design categories.

Volkswagen
Volkswagen is betting big on ID.4 SUV to pave its way into the EV world.
Volkswagen
Volkswagen is betting big on ID.4 SUV to pave its way into the EV world.

Two luxury cars made it to this list as well with the Mercedes-Benz GLE securing the fifth spot (171.7 points) and Audi Q5 getting an eight position (160.8). No BMW in the list, however, is likely to raise many eyebrows.

The worst-looking cars in the world

The Vanarama study of the AI tool report found that Tesla Model 3 was the least-attractive car, scoring especially low for its grille, headlights and windscreen area. And while Model 3 is the best-selling EV in the world and is competing in terms of popularity with many engine-powered models, the AI tool isn't making too much of its exterior design.

Tesla Model 3
File photo of Tesla Model 3 EVs coming out of the company plant in Shanghai, China. (REUTERS)
Tesla Model 3
File photo of Tesla Model 3 EVs coming out of the company plant in Shanghai, China. (REUTERS)

The other models in the list of least attractive included Jeep Wrangler, Skoda Karoq, BMW 1 Series, Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sorento.

Note: Both the lists mentioned above are based on what the AI eye-tracking tool used by Vanarama concluded and does not reflect the larger views of actual car buyers or enthusiasts. It is also not mentioned which models were considered - and which were left out - from the list of 200 cars assessed by this list.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2024, 12:59 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

