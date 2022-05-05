2023 Kia Soul makes debut with refreshed design elements

The 2023 Kia Soul has made its debut with updated design elements on the exterior as well as changes in the cabin. Kia has simplified Soul's new lineup and is also offering two packages with upgraded technology in markets where the model is currently sold. The 2023 Kia Soul will come in LX, S, EX and GT-Line variants. The model will also be offered in new bold colours. Kia introduced the Soul in the boxy car segment in 2009.

The new Kia Soul sports a new front fascia. The new grill comes with LED headlights and redesigned fog lights. There is also new daytime running lamps. The model will sit on either 17 or 18-inch alloy wheels. Kia has also redesigned the rear fascia and taillights. The new Kia Soul will offer a new two-tone paint program, clear white with a fusion black roof and Surf Blue with a fusion black roof.

Inside the Kia Soul, a 10.25-inch touchscreen will be standard for all the variants except the LX trim. The infotainment system will feature navigation. The two packages that Kia has promised to offer in the lineup are the new LX Technology Package which includes Blind Spot Collision Avoidance (BCA), Rear Cross Collision Avoidance (RCCA) and 16-inch alloy wheels while the GT-Line Technology Package offers a wide range of driver-assist systems along with Harman/Kardon premium audio that can be accessed through the 10.25-inch colour touchscreen. This package will also feature an external amplifier, subwoofer, door-mounted tweeters and multi-coloured LED speaker lights and heated front seats.

The 2023 Kia soul, under its hood, will be powered by a single powertrain. It will sport a 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder engine that will produce 147hp and 178 Nm of torque and will power front wheels. Kia’s Intelligent Variable Transmission will be a standard across all variants of the car.

