HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Kia Recalls Nearly 2,700 First Generation Soul Evs Over Battery Fire Risk

Kia recalls nearly 2,700 first-generation Soul EVs over battery fire risk

Kia has issued a recall for Soul EVs, affecting a total of 2,689 units of the vehicles, over a potential battery fire risk. The South Korean automaker has stated that the Kia Soul EVs affected by the recall were built between 2015 and 2019. Also, these Kia Soul EVs come equipped with an E400 high-voltage battery pack, which is at the centre of the discussion.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Apr 2023, 09:04 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The recall has affected Kia Soul EVs that were built between 2015 and 2019.
The recall has affected Kia Soul EVs that were built between 2015 and 2019.
The recall has affected Kia Soul EVs that were built between 2015 and 2019.
The recall has affected Kia Soul EVs that were built between 2015 and 2019.

Kia has also said that some of the recalled Soul EVs have had their original battery packs replaced under warranty with E400 battery packs. These vehicles, too, have been covered under this recall campaign considering the potential battery fire risk. The Hyundai group automobile brand has said that the recall covers all the 2018-2019 model year Soul EVs that were built between 3rd July 2017 and 28th September 2018 and come equipped with an E400 battery pack. Also, certain 2015-2017 model year Soul EVs have been recalled, which were manufactured between 15th July through 30th June 2017, too had their high voltage batteries replaced under warranty with the E400 battery pack.

Also Read : Charged-up dreams: Toyota plans to sell 15 lakh EVs each year by 2026

While battery fire incidents involving electric vehicles are not very common, but when they happen, the consequences are pretty dramatic. Compared to internal combustion engine-powered vehicle fires, electric vehicle fires take much more effort from the firefighters and resources to put out, as the intensity of an electric vehicle battery fire is much more severe than an ICE vehicle fire incident. However, internal combustion engine-powered vehicles that run on petrol or diesel-like highly flammable fossil fuel are more prone to fire risks than electric vehicles.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Carnival 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2023
₹35 - 39 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Seltos Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos Facelift
₹11 - 19 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

In the last couple of years, the number of electric vehicles worldwide has increased drastically, keeping pace with the demands of consumers. Naturally, the number of recalls for electric vehicles by various automakers around the world has increased significantly.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2023, 09:04 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Kia Kia Soul Kia Soul EV EV electric vehicle electric car electric mobility car recall vehicle recall
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 290 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city