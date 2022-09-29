HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Gt Soul Vegas And Gt Drive Pro Electric Scooters Launched By Gt Force

GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force

GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro are low-speed scooters with a top speed of 25 kmph.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Sep 2022, 14:43 PM
GT Drive Pro has a riding range of 50-60 km or 60-65 km, depending on the battery type. 
GT Drive Pro has a riding range of 50-60 km or 60-65 km, depending on the battery type. 
GT Drive Pro has a riding range of 50-60 km or 60-65 km, depending on the battery type. 
GT Drive Pro has a riding range of 50-60 km or 60-65 km, depending on the battery type. 

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer, GT Force has launched two new electric scooters in the Indian market. They are GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro. Both the scooters are available with a lead-acid battery and a lithium-ion battery. The GT Soul Vegas with a lead-acid battery is priced at 47,370 whereas the lithium-ion battery version costs 63,641. The lead-acid battery version of GT Drive Pro is priced at 67,208 and the lithium-ion version costs 82,751.

What does GT Soul Vegas offer?

The GT Soul Vegas is an electric scooter made for short-distance travel and it is designed fall under the low-speed category. Because of this, the top speed is capped at 25 kmph. The model features a highly insulated BLDC motor and a high-strength tubular frame.

GT Soul Vegas has a top speed of 25 kmph. 
GT Soul Vegas has a top speed of 25 kmph. 
GT Soul Vegas has a top speed of 25 kmph. 
GT Soul Vegas has a top speed of 25 kmph. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹29,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹35,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹38,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹40,700 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹59,900 - 62,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹64,990 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The lead-acid version has a battery capacity of 60 V 28 Ah which can deliver a range of up to 50 to 60 km on a single charge. The battery pack takes 7 to 8 hours to fully charge. The lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 60 V 26 Ah and it can deliver a riding range of 60 to 65 km. The lithium-ion battery can charge in 4 to 5 hours.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read: GT Force launches two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One)

What does GT Drive Pro offer?

GT Force says that GT Drive Pro is designed for families, women, gig workers and college students. It also falls under the low-speed category so the top speed is limited to 25 kmph. The model is built on a high-strength tubular frame and includes a front hydraulic and telescopic rare double shocker with dual-tube technology.

The lead-acid version has a battery capacity of 48 V 28 Ah and a riding range of 50 to 60 km. The battery pack takes 7 to 8 hours to fully charge. The lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 48 V 26 Ah with a range of 60 to 65 km on a single charge. It takes 4 to 5 hours to fully charge the battery pack.

First Published Date: 29 Sep 2022, 14:42 PM IST
TAGS: GT Force GT Drive Pro GT Soul Vegas electric scooters electric vehicles
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy

Trending this Week

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
The preliminary work for the automaker's most advanced factory started in March, preparing a sizable chunk of land for the massive construction project.
Ford investing $5.6 billion to build its largest, most advanced factory ever
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force
GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force
Six airbag mandate delayed by a year, to be enforced from October 2023
Six airbag mandate delayed by a year, to be enforced from October 2023
Why are drivers in San Francisco mad at Cruise AVs?
Why are drivers in San Francisco mad at Cruise AVs?
BMW's most powerful sedan in India gets a special makeover. Here's what is new
BMW's most powerful sedan in India gets a special makeover. Here's what is new
In pics: Ferrari SP51 is a one-off supercar based on 812 GTS
In pics: Ferrari SP51 is a one-off supercar based on 812 GTS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city