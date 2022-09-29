GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer, GT Force has launched two new electric scooters in the Indian market. They are GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro. Both the scooters are available with a lead-acid battery and a lithium-ion battery. The GT Soul Vegas with a lead-acid battery is priced at ₹47,370 whereas the lithium-ion battery version costs ₹63,641. The lead-acid battery version of GT Drive Pro is priced at ₹67,208 and the lithium-ion version costs ₹82,751.

What does GT Soul Vegas offer?

The GT Soul Vegas is an electric scooter made for short-distance travel and it is designed fall under the low-speed category. Because of this, the top speed is capped at 25 kmph. The model features a highly insulated BLDC motor and a high-strength tubular frame.

GT Soul Vegas has a top speed of 25 kmph.

The lead-acid version has a battery capacity of 60 V 28 Ah which can deliver a range of up to 50 to 60 km on a single charge. The battery pack takes 7 to 8 hours to fully charge. The lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 60 V 26 Ah and it can deliver a riding range of 60 to 65 km. The lithium-ion battery can charge in 4 to 5 hours.

What does GT Drive Pro offer?

GT Force says that GT Drive Pro is designed for families, women, gig workers and college students. It also falls under the low-speed category so the top speed is limited to 25 kmph. The model is built on a high-strength tubular frame and includes a front hydraulic and telescopic rare double shocker with dual-tube technology.

The lead-acid version has a battery capacity of 48 V 28 Ah and a riding range of 50 to 60 km. The battery pack takes 7 to 8 hours to fully charge. The lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 48 V 26 Ah with a range of 60 to 65 km on a single charge. It takes 4 to 5 hours to fully charge the battery pack.

