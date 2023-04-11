HT Auto
1.2 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Chennai
Soul Price in Chennai

EeVe Soul on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
EeVe Soul STD₹ 1.24 Lakhs
...Read More

EeVe Soul Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

STD
₹1.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
55 Kmph
120 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,20,000
Insurance
4,413
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Chennai)
1,24,413
EMI@2,674/mo
News

The recall has affected Kia Soul EVs that were built between 2015 and 2019.
Kia recalls nearly 2,700 first-generation Soul EVs over battery fire risk
11 Apr 2023
After the Kia Soul got hit by the tyre, it launched into the air, going up several feet.
Watch: Kia Soul launches into air after being hit by a runaway truck wheel
28 Mar 2023
GT Drive Pro has a riding range of 50-60 km or 60-65 km, depending on the battery type.&nbsp;
GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro electric scooters launched by GT Force
29 Sept 2022
GT One is capable of running at 25 kmph speed.
GT Force launches two new electric scooters, GT Soul and GT One
2 Aug 2022
The 2023 Kia Soul.&nbsp;
2023 Kia Soul makes debut with refreshed design elements
5 May 2022
View all
  News

EeVe Soul Videos

EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
3 May 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
View all
 

