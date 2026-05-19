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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mini Cooper S Gp Inspired Edition Launched In India, Prices Start At 58.90 Lakh

Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition launched in India, prices start at 58.90 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 19 May 2026, 17:33 pm
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  • The Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition has arrived in India as a limited-run CBU model with exclusive styling elements.

Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition
The Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition is limited to just 30 units in India, priced at ₹58.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition
The Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition is limited to just 30 units in India, priced at ₹58.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
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The Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition has been launched in India, with the hot hatch priced at 58.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU), this special edition is limited to 30 units for the Indian market, with bookings open at authorised dealerships and deliveries to commence with immediate effect.

Mini India is offering the car with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres, as well as 2 years of 24x7 Road-Side Assistance for complete peace of mind. These benefits are also transferrable along with the ownership of the car. Service inclusive plan starts from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms and package extension is available up to 10 yrs / 1,00,000 kms. From the third year of ownership, warranty benefits can be extended up to a maximum of ten years.

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Exterior highlights

The GP Inspired Edition gets exclusive styling upgrades inspired by the Mini JCW GP
The GP Inspired Edition gets exclusive styling upgrades inspired by the Mini JCW GP

The Cooper S GP Inspired Edition will be available in an exclusive Legend Grey exterior colour scheme with Chilli Red accents, and it comes riding on 18-inch alloy wheels in the JCW Lap Spoke 2-tone Design. Its limited edition status makes it one of the most exclusive Mini cars in India, and it is billed as a tribute to the company’s most hardcore offering ever, the Mini JCW GP.

The hot hatch further features GP-inspired bonnet and side decals, as well as “1/30" badging for the C-pillar to highlight its exclusivity. Sporty JCW elements include a spoiler extension at the rear, winglets all around for a wider stance, and a chunky rear diffuser. The lighting setup includes LED headlamps and redesigned matrix tail lamps with three selectable DRL signatures and animated welcome and goodbye functions.

Interior and tech:

Inside, it is equipped with JCW sport seats finished in Vescin and cord upholstery, alongside a JCW dashboard trim and new steering wheel with paddle shifters
Inside, it is equipped with JCW sport seats finished in Vescin and cord upholstery, alongside a JCW dashboard trim and new steering wheel with paddle shifters

Stepping inside reveals JCW sport seats finished in Vescin and cord upholstery alongside JCW dashboard trim and a new JCW steering wheel with paddle shifters. Mini has also added illuminated GP-inspired door sills, special floor mats, and a door lock pin. The dashboard and door panels employ chrome-free and leather-free materials with recycled knitted textile surfaces.

The Cooper S Inspired Edition retains the circular 240 mm OLED touchscreen infotainment running Operating System 9. Amenities include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant voice controls, head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system, navigation, remote services, OTA software updates, and a fisheye cabin camera capable of capturing photos and videos. The car also gets MINI Digital Key Plus functionality, enabling smartphone-based vehicle access.

Powertrain and underpinnings:

The Cooper S GP Inspired Edition gets unique GP decals and exclusive exterior detailing
The Cooper S GP Inspired Edition gets unique GP decals and exclusive exterior detailing

Under the skin, the Cooper S GP Inspired Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine churning out 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque. The power unit is paired with a 7-speed DCT, which aids in achieving a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 242 kmph.

The hatchback is further equipped with adaptive suspension and JCW sport brakes. Drivers can select between multiple MINI Experience Modes including Go-Kart, Green, and Vivid modes, altering throttle response, lighting, sound, and display graphics.

Also Read : BMW gives the sixth-gen M3 CS a 473-HP 'Handschalter' farewell edition

Safety:

Power comes from a 204 hp turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox
Power comes from a 204 hp turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox

Safety suite includes six airbags, ABS, Dynamic Stability Control, Cornering Brake Control, rear-view camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, and crash sensors. Among driver aids, there are features such as cruise control, parking assistant, and comfort access with proximity-based locking and unlocking functionality.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 19 May 2026, 17:33 pm IST

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