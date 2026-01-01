hamburger icon
MINI Cooper S Front Left Side
MINI Cooper S Left Side View
MINI Cooper S Front View
MINI Cooper S Grille
MINI Cooper S Rear View
MINI Cooper S Headlight
MINI Cooper S JCW Pack

64.26 Lakhs
MINI Cooper S Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Cooper S JCW Pack

Cooper S JCW Pack Prices

The Cooper S JCW Pack, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹64.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Cooper S JCW Pack Mileage

All variants of the Cooper S offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Cooper S JCW Pack Colours

The Cooper S JCW Pack is available in 5 colour options: Blazing Blue With White Roof, British Racing With Green Black Roof, Sunny Side With Yellow Black Roof, Chilli Red With Black Roof, Ocean Wave With White Roof.

Cooper S JCW Pack Engine and Transmission

The Cooper S JCW Pack is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 201 bhp and 300 Nm @ 1450-4500 rpm of torque.

Cooper S JCW Pack vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Cooper S's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Golf GTI priced ₹53 Lakhs or the MINI Countryman E priced ₹54.9 Lakhs.

Cooper S JCW Pack Specs & Features

The Cooper S JCW Pack has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control and Heater.

MINI Cooper S JCW Pack Price

Cooper S JCW Pack

Ex-Showroom-Price
55,90,000
RTO
5,88,000
Insurance
2,47,017
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
64,25,517
MINI Cooper S JCW Pack Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Electric Motor
No
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.6 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1450-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Front Tyres
R17
Rear Tyres
R17

Capacity

Bootspace
210 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
44 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3876 mm
Wheelbase
2495 mm
Height
1452 mm
Width
1744 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Optional
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electro-Transparent Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
9.4 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Optional
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional
High-beam Assist
Optional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Optional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Optional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Interior Colours
Customisable
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
MINI Cooper S JCW Pack EMI
EMI1,24,298 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
57,82,965
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
57,82,965
Interest Amount
16,74,943
Payable Amount
74,57,908

MINI Cooper S other Variants

Cooper S STD

₹51.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
44,90,000
RTO
4,78,000
Insurance
2,04,598
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
51,73,098
EMI@1,11,190/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Cooper S Classic Pack

₹58.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
50,75,000
RTO
5,07,500
Insurance
2,24,927
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
58,07,927
EMI@1,24,835/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Cooper S Favoured Pack

₹60.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
52,90,000
RTO
5,29,000
Insurance
2,33,218
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
60,52,718
EMI@1,30,097/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

MINI Cooper S Alternatives

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen Golf GTI

53 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Cooper SvsGolf GTI
MINI Countryman E

MINI Countryman E

54.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Cooper SvsCountryman E

Popular MINI Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Popular Cars in India 2026

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

