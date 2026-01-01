|Engine
|1998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Cooper S JCW Pack, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, is listed at ₹64.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Cooper S offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Cooper S JCW Pack is available in 5 colour options: Blazing Blue With White Roof, British Racing With Green Black Roof, Sunny Side With Yellow Black Roof, Chilli Red With Black Roof, Ocean Wave With White Roof.
The Cooper S JCW Pack is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears. This unit makes 201 bhp and 300 Nm @ 1450-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Cooper S's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Volkswagen Golf GTI priced ₹53 Lakhs or the MINI Countryman E priced ₹54.9 Lakhs.
The Cooper S JCW Pack has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control and Heater.