Check Car Insurance Status Online in India (Latest): VAHAN, IIB and RTO Methods Compared

To know whether a car insurance policy is active is a significant part of responsible vehicle ownership. It confirms your insurance coverage and proves beneficial before policy renewal or while buying a used car. These days, checking car insurance status online has become easier through platforms such as VAHAN, IIB and RTO portals.

Checking car insurance status online has become easier through portals like VAHAN, IIB, and RTO. These platforms provide access to important policy details, ensuring vehicle owners stay informed about coverage, renewals, and expiry dates.

Each of them serves specific purposes and offers different information. Read on to know the comparison between these methods and select a suitable way to check car insurance status.

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Comparing the VAHAN, IIB and RTO Methods to Check Car Insurance Status

VAHAN Portal

The VAHAN (Parivahan) portal, well maintained by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), is an official website and is safe to check the validity and expiry date of your car insurance.

Here is a detailed step-by-step guide to follow to check car insurance status online via the VAHAN portal:

Step 1: Visit the official Parivahan Sewa website and click on “Know Your Vehicle Details" located under the “Informational Services" section.

Step 2: To log in, enter your mobile number. If you are a new user, create an account by verifying your mobile number.

Step 3: Provide your car registration number (for example: AB-02-XX-XXXX) and enter the captcha code. Further, click on the “Search Vehicle" button.

Step 4: Your car-related information will be displayed on the screen, including the name of the insurance company, policy number, details and expiry date of insurance.

IIB

The Insurance Information Bureau (IIB) is the IRDAI-approved central repository of data, maintaining vehicle records in digital format since April 1, 2010. It enables policyholders to track details of car insurance policies as well as accident-related records (if any).

Here’s how you can check the car insurance status on the IIB portal:

Step 1: Go to the official IIB website and navigate to the “V-Seva" option located under the Quick Links section.

Step 2: This further redirects you to the Accident Vehicle Information Retrieval System page.

Step 3: Enter your name, email address, mobile number, vehicle registration number, and the location with date of application (if applicable).

Step 4: Enter the captcha in the box provided and click on the “Submit" button. Soon, the screen displays the name, policy number, policy tenure, and claim status.

RTO Portal

The RTO portal verifies vehicle registration details, but the information available and online services might vary from one state to another. Here are the steps to follow to check the vehicle insurance status online by visiting the RTO’s official website:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the RTO and choose “Vehicle Related Services".

Step 2: Select your RTO and navigate to the option entitled “Know Your Vehicle Details".

Step 3: Provide your vehicle details, including the chassis number, registration number, and engine number.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code and proceed with the “Verify Details" option.

VAHAN vs IIB vs RTO: Which Method Should You Use?

Parameters VAHAN Portal IIB RTO Information Available Registration validity, expiry, registration number, vehicle category, fuel type and other available insurance details such as the name of insurer and validity of policy Name of insurance company, policy number and validity, records of claim insurance Owner information, permit details, RC details, insurance related information Limitations Insurance details might not reflect the renewal status immediately if the updated information is not reflected in VAHAN records. It takes 30 days to reflect on the website. Latest data of every policy or insurer might not be available For limited access to information might need an in-person visit or access to state online portals Best Used for Reviewing RC details, names of owners and general status Locating exact insurer and policy validity Paying road taxes regionally or updating documents

Check Your TATA AIG Car Insurance Policy Status Online Through Website or App

The car insurance policy status online check process can be beneficial during verifying the policy validity, checking renewal status and confirming coverage. You can visit the insurer’s official website or mobile app to review your policy details anytime and from the comfort of your home. This also confirms the validity of policy, helps you avoid missing policy renewal dates, and keeps you informed about policy coverage. Regularly tracking your policy also ensures easy access to the relevant information whenever required.

With TATA AIG, you can access your car insurance policy easily. You need only the email address, mobile number, vehicle registration number and policy number. TATA AIG offers easy access to policy documents, claim tracking, renewal reminders, and policy management in one place. With zero paperwork involved, TATA AIG makes car insurance policy management simpler and hassle-free.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Auto promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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