Volkswagen Golf GTI launched at 53 lakh, first batch sold out

Volkswagen Golf GTI launched at 53 lakh, first batch sold out

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 27 May 2025, 06:54 AM
  • Volkswagen Golf GTI comes to India in limited units which are already sold out. The brand is preparing to bring in the second lot.
Volkswagen Golf GTI Review
The Volkswagen Golf GTI is wholesome fun and all heart, albeit for the child with deep pockets
Volkswagen India has finally launched its hot hatchback in the Indian market at a price of 53 lakh ex-showroom, introductory. The first batch of the Golf GTI, which consisted of 150 units, is already sold out. The brand is already planning to bring 100 more units to India.

What is the top speed of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The hatchback can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

What are the specifications of the engine of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This setup generates 245 horsepower and delivers a peak torque of 370 Nm. The engine transfers the power to the front wheel only.

Also Read : Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review - Dollops of fun but at a price

How is the interior and features of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The Volkswagen Golf GTI features a sophisticated all-black interior, enhanced by a user-friendly dashboard layout. It is equipped with sports bucket seats that provide outstanding support for occupants. The three-spoke steering wheel, adorned with the GTI emblem, accentuates the vehicle's athletic appearance, which is further highlighted by metallic pedals and digital climate controls tailored specifically for the GTI. Central to the interior is a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports smartphone integration and incorporates advanced automotive technologies. Furthermore, the car offers automatic climate control and wireless phone charging capabilities to enhance comfort and convenience.

Watch: FIRST LOOK: Volkswagen Golf GTI For India | Specifications, Features, Interior, Launch

How is the exterior design of the Volkswagen Golf GTI?

The Golf GTI continues its tradition with unique design elements, presenting a timeless yet energetic look. The front is embellished with the signature Volkswagen grille, prominently displaying the 'GTI' badge. Moreover, it features matrix-LED headlights that enhance visibility. The front bumper showcases a striking design, characterized by a captivating honeycomb mesh pattern.

Also Read : The first-ever electric VW Golf GTi confirmed. Here's when it is expected to arrive

At the back, a sporty diffuser and dual exhausts highlight the car's performance-oriented aesthetics. In addition, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels will be positioned on the sides.

First Published Date: 27 May 2025, 06:54 AM IST

