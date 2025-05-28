Volkswagen Golf GTI vs Mini Cooper S vs Mercedes-AMG A 45 S: Which one offers best value for money?

Volkswagen Golf GTI is the latest performance car in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Launched at an introductory price of ₹53 lakh, the Volkswagen Golf GTI claims to have sold out all the 150 units allotted in the first batch. Buoyed by this demand, the German automaker is now mulling the plan to bring 100 more units in the second batch. The hot hatch will start being delivered from early next year.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is the second GTI badged car from the OEM in the Indian market. The first GTI model from the brand was the Volkswagen Polo GTI, which was launched in the country back in 2016. Now, with the Golf GTI, the carmaker is aiming to make a statement in the country's performance car segment.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Volkswagen Golf GTI 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 53 Lakhs Compare View Offers MINI Cooper S 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 44.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S 1991 cc 1991 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 94.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers MINI Countryman 1998 cc 1998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 48.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Lexus LBX 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The Volkswagen Golf GTI comes challenging the Mini Cooper S and a much higher priced Mercedes-AMG A 45 S. Here is a quick comparison between these three performance cars.

Volkswagen Golf GTI vs Mini Cooper S vs Mercedes-AMG A 45 S: Price

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is priced at ₹53 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mini Cooper S comes priced between ₹44.90 lakh and ₹55.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S is the most expensive among these three, priced at ₹94.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The Volkswagen Golf GTI, with its price tag, is positioned between the two rivals.

Volkswagen Golf GTI vs Mini Cooper S vs Mercedes-AMG A 45 S: Specifications

Powering the Volkswagen Golf GTI is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox. This engine is capable of churning out 260 bhp peak power and 370 Nm of maximum torque. The hot hatch claims to be capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 5.8 seconds at a top speed of 250 kmph.

The two-door Mini Cooper S is available in multiple variant options, which are the Classic Pack, Favoured Pack and JCW Pack. Powering this model is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is paired with an automatic gearbox and churns out 201 bhp peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque.

On the other hand, powering the Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S is a 2.0-litre engine mated to an automatic gearbox, pumping out 415.71 bhp peak power and 500 Nm of maximum torque. It is capable of running at a top speed of 270 kmph.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: