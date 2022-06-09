Volkswagen Golf GTI Specifications

Volkswagen Golf GTI comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Golf GTI measures 4,289 mm in length, 1,789 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,627 mm. The ground clearance of Golf GTI is 136 mm. A five-seat model, Volkswagen Golf GTI sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less