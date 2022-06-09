hamburger icon
Volkswagen Golf GTI Front Right Side
Volkswagen Golf GTI Front View
Volkswagen Golf GTI Grille
Volkswagen Golf GTI Front Left Side
Volkswagen Golf GTI Rear View
Volkswagen Golf GTI Wheel
Volkswagen Golf GTI Specifications

Volkswagen Golf GTI is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 52,99,900 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 1984 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
53 Lakhs*
Volkswagen Golf GTI Specs

Volkswagen Golf GTI comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Golf GTI measures 4,289 mm in length, 1,789 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,627 mm.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
2.0 TSI
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0 TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection)
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
261 bhp @ 5250-6500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.45 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
225 / 40 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent suspension with McPherson Struct
Rear Suspension
Independent suspension by four-link axle
Rear Tyres
225 / 40 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
136 mm
Length
4289 mm
Wheelbase
2627 mm
Height
1471 mm
Kerb Weight
1454 kg
Width
1789 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
380 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Volkswagen Golf GTI Variants & Price List

Volkswagen Golf GTI price starts at ₹ 53 Lakhs .

53 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
