Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have joined the elite league of safest Indian SUVs which include the likes of Mahindra XUV700, XUV300 and Tata Nexon and Punch which had also received highest safety ratings at Global NCAP crash test.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.1 kmpl
₹10.49 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹35 Lakhs *Expected Price
Volkswagen Virtus
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
₹11.21 - 17.91 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
First Published Date: 14 Oct 2022, 14:58 PM IST
TAGS: Taigun Kushaq Volkswagen Skoda Global NCAP
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS