Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India

Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun have joined the elite league of safest Indian SUVs which include the likes of Mahindra XUV700, XUV300 and Tata Nexon and Punch which had also received highest safety ratings at Global NCAP crash test.
By : HT Auto Desk
14 Oct 2022, 14:58 PM

First Published Date: 14 Oct 2022, 14:58 PM IST
TAGS: Taigun Kushaq Volkswagen Skoda Global NCAP
