HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Golf Gti Deliveries Begin In India

Volkswagen Golf GTI deliveries begin in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jun 2025, 14:43 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Volkswagen has begun delivering the Golf GTI, an iconic sports hatchback, to Indian customers.

volkswagen golf gti
The first Volkswagen Golf GTI has been delivered to a customer in Chennai. (Expensive_cars_chennai/Instagram)
volkswagen golf gti
The first Volkswagen Golf GTI has been delivered to a customer in Chennai.
View Personalised Offers on
Volkswagen Golf GTI arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Volkswagen has commenced deliveries of the Golf GTI in the Indian market. A user recently posted a video, taking the delivery of their new Volkswagen Golf GTI on social media. Initially, Volkswagen planned on selling only 150 units of the Golf GTI. However, these 150 units got sold out before the price announcements were made. Taking this into consideration, the German manufacturer announced that it would bring in 100 more units of the sporty hatchback to India.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Exterior

The Golf GTI continues its tradition with unique design elements, presenting a timeless yet energetic look. The front is embellished with the signature Volkswagen grille, prominently displaying the 'GTI' badge. Moreover, it features matrix-LED headlights that enhance visibility. The front bumper showcases a striking design, characterised by a honeycomb mesh pattern.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Volkswagen Golf Gti (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 53 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
MINI Countryman
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 48.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mini Cooper S (HT Auto photo)
MINI Cooper S
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 44.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Lexus Lbx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus LBX
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 45 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Volkswagen Polo 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Polo 2025
Engine Icon999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Volkswagen Golf GTI in mind? Five key facts you must know before buying this hot hatch

At the back, a sporty diffuser and dual exhausts highlight the car's performance-oriented aesthetics. In addition, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels will be positioned on the sides.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Engine and performance

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This setup generates 245 horsepower and delivers a peak torque of 370 Nm. The engine transfers the power to the front wheel only. The hatchback can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Also Read : Volkswagen Golf GTI vs Mini Cooper S vs Mercedes-AMG A 45 S: Which is the best value for money performance car?

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Interior and features

The Volkswagen Golf GTI features a sophisticated all-black interior, enhanced by a user-friendly dashboard layout. It is equipped with sports bucket seats that provide outstanding support for occupants. The three-spoke steering wheel, adorned with the GTI emblem, accentuates the vehicle's athletic appearance, which is further highlighted by metallic pedals and digital climate controls tailored specifically for the GTI. Central to the interior is a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports smartphone integration and incorporates advanced automotive technologies. Furthermore, the car offers automatic climate control and wireless phone charging capabilities to enhance comfort and convenience.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2025, 14:43 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.