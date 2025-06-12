Volkswagen Golf GTI deliveries begin in India

Volkswagen has commenced deliveries of the Golf GTI in the Indian market. A user recently posted a video, taking the delivery of their new Volkswagen Golf GTI on social media. Initially, Volkswagen planned on selling only 150 units of the Golf GTI. However, these 150 units got sold out before the price announcements were made. Taking this into consideration, the German manufacturer announced that it would bring in 100 more units of the sporty hatchback to India.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Exterior

The Golf GTI continues its tradition with unique design elements, presenting a timeless yet energetic look. The front is embellished with the signature Volkswagen grille, prominently displaying the 'GTI' badge. Moreover, it features matrix-LED headlights that enhance visibility. The front bumper showcases a striking design, characterised by a honeycomb mesh pattern.

At the back, a sporty diffuser and dual exhausts highlight the car's performance-oriented aesthetics. In addition, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels will be positioned on the sides.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Engine and performance

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This setup generates 245 horsepower and delivers a peak torque of 370 Nm. The engine transfers the power to the front wheel only. The hatchback can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Interior and features

The Volkswagen Golf GTI features a sophisticated all-black interior, enhanced by a user-friendly dashboard layout. It is equipped with sports bucket seats that provide outstanding support for occupants. The three-spoke steering wheel, adorned with the GTI emblem, accentuates the vehicle's athletic appearance, which is further highlighted by metallic pedals and digital climate controls tailored specifically for the GTI. Central to the interior is a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports smartphone integration and incorporates advanced automotive technologies. Furthermore, the car offers automatic climate control and wireless phone charging capabilities to enhance comfort and convenience.

