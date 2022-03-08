What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Delhi? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Delhi is Rs. 60.95 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Delhi? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Delhi amount to Rs. 5.59 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Delhi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Delhi is Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Delhi? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Delhi are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.