What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mumbai? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Mumbai is Rs. 62.64 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mumbai? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Mumbai amount to Rs. 7.28 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mumbai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mumbai is Rs. 1.27 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Mumbai? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Mumbai are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.