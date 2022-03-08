What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Bangalore? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Bangalore is Rs. 65.16 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Bangalore? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Bangalore amount to Rs. 9.80 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Bangalore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Bangalore is Rs. 1.32 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Bangalore? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Bangalore are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.