What is the on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI in Kolkata? The on-road price of Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Kolkata is Rs. 60.91 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Kolkata? The RTO charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Kolkata amount to Rs. 5.55 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Kolkata? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Kolkata is Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI in Kolkata? The insurance charges for Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI in Kolkata are Rs. 2.36 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.