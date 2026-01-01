|Engine
|1984 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Golf GTI 2.0 TSI, equipped with a 2.0 TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹60.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Golf GTI offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Golf GTI 2.0 TSI is available in 4 colour options: Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White Premium Mother Of Pearl Black, Moonstone Grey Black, Kings Red Premium Metallic Black.
The Golf GTI 2.0 TSI is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 261 bhp @ 5250-6500 rpm and 370 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm of torque.
In the Golf GTI's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MINI Cooper S priced between ₹44.9 Lakhs - 55.9 Lakhs or the MINI Countryman E priced ₹54.9 Lakhs.
The Golf GTI 2.0 TSI has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and 12V Power Outlets.