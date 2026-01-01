hamburger icon
Volkswagen Golf GTI Front Right Side
1/18
Volkswagen Golf GTI Front View
2/18
Volkswagen Golf GTI Grille
3/18
Volkswagen Golf GTI Front Left Side
4/18
Volkswagen Golf GTI Rear View
5/18
Volkswagen Golf GTI Wheel
6/18

Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI

4 out of 5
60.95 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Volkswagen Golf GTI Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Golf GTI 2.0 TSI

Golf GTI 2.0 TSI Prices

The Golf GTI 2.0 TSI, equipped with a 2.0 TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) and Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹60.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Golf GTI 2.0 TSI Mileage

All variants of the Golf GTI offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Golf GTI 2.0 TSI Colours

The Golf GTI 2.0 TSI is available in 4 colour options: Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White Premium Mother Of Pearl Black, Moonstone Grey Black, Kings Red Premium Metallic Black.

Golf GTI 2.0 TSI Engine and Transmission

The Golf GTI 2.0 TSI is powered by a 1984 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 261 bhp @ 5250-6500 rpm and 370 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm of torque.

Golf GTI 2.0 TSI vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Golf GTI's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MINI Cooper S priced between ₹44.9 Lakhs - 55.9 Lakhs or the MINI Countryman E priced ₹54.9 Lakhs.

Golf GTI 2.0 TSI Specs & Features

The Golf GTI 2.0 TSI has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Headlight Height Adjuster, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and 12V Power Outlets.

Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI Price

Golf GTI 2.0 TSI

₹60.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
52,99,900
RTO
5,58,990
Insurance
2,35,830
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
60,95,220
EMI@1,31,010/mo
Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0 TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection)
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
261 bhp @ 5250-6500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.45 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
225 / 40 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent suspension with McPherson Struct
Rear Suspension
Independent suspension by four-link axle
Rear Tyres
225 / 40 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
136 mm
Length
4289 mm
Wheelbase
2627 mm
Height
1471 mm
Kerb Weight
1454 kg
Width
1789 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
380 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear (with Visual display)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Single Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired + Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wired + Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
7
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
DVD Playback
Yes
Touch Screen Size
12.9 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Centre)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI EMI
EMI1,17,909 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
54,85,698
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
54,85,698
Interest Amount
15,88,845
Payable Amount
70,74,543

Golf GTIvsCooper S
Check Offers
Golf GTIvsCountryman E

Alert Me When Launched
Alert Me When Launched
Check Offers
Alert Me When Launched
Alert Me When Launched
