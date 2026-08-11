Specs & FeaturesRangeImages
1/4
DISCONTINUED

MERICO ELECTRIC Merico Fashia

₹61,311*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Merico Electric Merico Fashia is discontinued and no longer produced.
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants

Merico Electric Merico Fashia Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Merico FashiavsMagnus Neo
Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
Merico FashiavsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
Merico FashiavsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
Merico FashiavsReo Li Plus
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
Merico FashiavsReo
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
Merico FashiavsS1 Z

Merico Electric Merico Fashia Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    35 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 - 80 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6.5 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Merico Fashia SpecsView specs icon

Merico Electric Merico Fashia Variants

Merico Electric Merico Fashia price starts at ₹ 61,311 .
1 Variant Available
Merico Fashia Fashia STD
₹61,311*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Merico Electric Merico Fashia Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Merico Fashia.
Merico Electric Merico Fashia
Ampere Reo Li Plus
VS
Merico Electric Merico FashiaSelect model
Ampere Reo Li PlusSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Footspace View
Handle Bar View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Merico Electric Merico Fashia comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Merico Electric Merico Fashia
Merico Electric Merico Fashia image
Rs. 61,311Onwards--Scooters58.60 kgDiscDiscAlloy--250 W
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.628
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Merico FashiaVSMagnus Neo
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
527
-Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWMerico FashiaVSWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2FOkaya EV Faast F2F imageRs. 79,999Onwards
527
-Scooters-DrumDrumSteel Wheels70-80 km4-5 Hours1.2 kWMerico FashiaVSFaast F2F
Ampere Reo Li PlusAmpere Reo Li Plus imageRs. 69,990Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy70 km6 Hours250 WMerico FashiaVSReo Li Plus
Ampere ReoAmpere Reo imageRs. 59,900Onwards-35 NmScooters71.4 kgDiscDrum-80 km5 Hours 30 Minutes250 WMerico FashiaVSReo
Benling India KritiBenling India Kriti imageRs. 64,151Onwards--Scooters66 kgDrumDiscAlloy60 km4 Hours250 WMerico FashiaVSKriti

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
Merico Electric Merico Fashia
Hero Destini Prime
VS
Selected Electric Bike
Merico Electric Merico FashiaSelect model
Select Petrol Bike
Hero Destini PrimeSelect model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Merico Electric Merico Fashia Images

Merico Electric Merico Fashia Image 1
Merico Electric Merico Fashia Image 2
Merico Electric Merico Fashia Image 3
Merico Electric Merico Fashia Image 4

News

Hero MotoCorp's focus is shifting to rural demand, market-share gains in premium motorcycles and scooters, and its EV strategy.
Premium motorcycles, electric scooters fuel Hero MotoCorp's Q1 FY27 performance
11 Aug 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The 390 Duke uses a single-cylinder engine that is liquid cooled.
3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from KTM 390 Duke
10 Aug 2026
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 is arriving at select dealerships, featuring design changes, a new LED headlight, and Bluetooth connectivity. The launch is expected to happen soon.
Confirmed: New Pulsar 150 to get all these changes
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Merico Electric Merico Fashia Specifications and Features

Max Power0.25 kW
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity60 V
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range70-80 km
HeadlightYes
Charging Time6-7 Hours
Max Speed35 kmph
View all Merico Fashia specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs Onwards
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features
HomeNew BikesMerico Electric BikesMerico Electric Merico Fashia