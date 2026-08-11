Merico Electric Merico Fashia Key Specs
- Speed35 kmph
- Range70 - 80 km
- Charging6.5 hrs
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Merico Electric Merico Fashia
|Rs. 61,311Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|58.60 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|-
|-
|250 W
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|Merico FashiaVSMagnus Neo
|Joy e-bike Wolf
|Rs. 54,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|81 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|90 km
|5 Hours
|1 kW
|Merico FashiaVSWolf
|Okaya EV Faast F2F
|Rs. 79,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Wheels
|70-80 km
|4-5 Hours
|1.2 kW
|Merico FashiaVSFaast F2F
|Ampere Reo Li Plus
|Rs. 69,990Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|70 km
|6 Hours
|250 W
|Merico FashiaVSReo Li Plus
|Ampere Reo
|Rs. 59,900Onwards
|-
|35 Nm
|Scooters
|71.4 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|-
|80 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|Merico FashiaVSReo
|Benling India Kriti
|Rs. 64,151Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|66 kg
|Drum
|Disc
|Alloy
|60 km
|4 Hours
|250 W
|Merico FashiaVSKriti
|Max Power
|0.25 kW
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|70-80 km
|Headlight
|Yes
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|Max Speed
|35 kmph
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