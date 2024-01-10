In 2024 Benling India Benling Kriti or Merico Electric Merico Fashia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Benling India Benling Kriti or Merico Electric Merico Fashia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Kriti Price starts at 56,940 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at 61,311 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Kriti up to 60 km/charge and the Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Kriti in 3 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less