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WHITE CARBON MOTORS O3

₹55,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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White Carbon Motors O3 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    60 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    0.96 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All O3 SpecsView specs icon

White Carbon Motors O3 Variants

White Carbon Motors O3 price starts at ₹ 55,900 .
1 Variant Available
O3 STD
₹55,900*
25 kmph
70 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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White Carbon Motors O3 Latest Updates

Calendar icon22 Jul 2026
Delhi's dual strategy of incentives and mandates aims to accelerate India's transition to electric vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
In April 2026, electric commercial vehicle sales showed mixed results, with Tata Motors leading despite a decline, while Euler Motors surged.Read Full Story

White Carbon Motors O3 Visual Comparison

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White Carbon Motors O3 comparison with similar Bikes

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BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
White Carbon Motors O3
White Carbon Motors O3 image
Rs. 55,900Onwards--Scooters43 kg--Alloy70 km-250 W
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White Carbon Motors O3 Images

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White Carbon Motors O3 Image 5
White Carbon Motors O3 Image 6

White Carbon Motors O3 Colours

White Carbon Motors O3 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Red

White Carbon Motors O3 Alternatives

Joy e-bike Wolf

Joy e-bike Wolf

54,999 - 65,099
O3vsWolf
Okaya EV Faast F2F

Okaya EV Faast F2F

79,999
O3vsFaast F2F
Ampere Reo

Ampere Reo

59,900 - 64,499
O3vsReo
Ampere Reo Li Plus

Ampere Reo Li Plus

69,990
O3vsReo Li Plus
Ola Electric S1 Z

Ola Electric S1 Z

59,999 - 64,999
O3vsS1 Z
Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
O3vsGig

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White Carbon Motors O3 Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity0.96 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightYes
Range60 km
Charging Time3-4 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all O3 specs and features

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