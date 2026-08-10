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UJAAS ENERGY eGo LA

₹39,880*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ujaas Energy eGo LA Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    75 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.56 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All eGo LA SpecsView specs icon

Ujaas Energy eGo LA Variants

Ujaas Energy eGo LA price starts at ₹ 39,880 .
1 Variant Available
eGo LA STD
₹39,880*
25 kmph
75 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ujaas Energy eGo LA Latest Updates

Calendar icon16 Jul 2026
The government proposes easing CAFE 3 fuel efficiency targets, reducing fleet goals by 7-10% after industry feedback.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
In April 2026, electric commercial vehicle sales varied significantly, with Tata Motors leading despite a decline, while Euler Motors surged.Read Full Story

Ujaas Energy eGo LA Visual Comparison

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Ujaas Energy eGo LA comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Ujaas Energy eGo LA
Ujaas Energy eGo LA image
Rs. 39,880Onwards-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy75 km7-8 Hours250 W
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
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Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WeGo LAVSGig
Odysse Electric Racer NeoOdysse Electric Racer Neo imageRs. 52,000Onwards-Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy90-115 km4-8 Hours-eGo LAVSRacer Neo
Komaki XoneKomaki Xone imageRs. 35,999Onwards
4.73
Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy150 km4-6 Hours-eGo LAVSXone
Raftaar GalaxyRaftaar Galaxy imageRs. 51,900Onwards-Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy100 km-250 WeGo LAVSGalaxy
White Carbon Motors O3White Carbon Motors O3 imageRs. 55,900Onwards-Scooters43 kg--Alloy70 km-250 WeGo LAVSO3
YUKIE ShigaYUKIE Shiga imageRs. 51,115Onwards-Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy60 km-250 WeGo LAVSShiga

Ujaas Energy eGo LA Images

Ujaas Energy eGo LA Image 1
Ujaas Energy eGo LA Image 2
Ujaas Energy eGo LA Image 3
Ujaas Energy eGo LA Image 4
Ujaas Energy eGo LA Image 5
Ujaas Energy eGo LA Image 6

Ujaas Energy eGo LA Colours

Ujaas Energy eGo LA is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Blue

Ujaas Energy eGo LA Alternatives

Ola Electric Gig

Ola Electric Gig

39,999 - 49,999
eGo LAvsGig
Odysse Electric Racer Neo

Odysse Electric Racer Neo

52,000 - 63,000
eGo LAvsRacer Neo
Komaki Xone

Komaki Xone

35,999 - 59,000
eGo LAvsXone
Raftaar Galaxy

Raftaar Galaxy

51,900
eGo LAvsGalaxy
White Carbon Motors O3

White Carbon Motors O3

55,900
eGo LAvsO3
Ujaas Energy eSpa Li

Ujaas Energy eSpa Li

54,880
eGo LAvseSpa Li

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Ujaas Energy eGo LA Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range75 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time6-7 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all eGo LA specs and features

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