Ujaas Energy eGo LA Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range75 km
- Charging6.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity1.56 kWh
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Ujaas Energy eGo LA
|Rs. 39,880Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|75 km
|7-8 Hours
|250 W
|Ola Electric Gig
|Rs. 39,999Onwards
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|157 km
|5 Hours
|1500 W
|eGo LAVSGig
|Odysse Electric Racer Neo
|Rs. 52,000Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|90-115 km
|4-8 Hours
|-
|eGo LAVSRacer Neo
|Komaki Xone
|Rs. 35,999Onwards
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|150 km
|4-6 Hours
|-
|eGo LAVSXone
|Raftaar Galaxy
|Rs. 51,900Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|100 km
|-
|250 W
|eGo LAVSGalaxy
|White Carbon Motors O3
|Rs. 55,900Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|43 kg
|-
|-
|Alloy
|70 km
|-
|250 W
|eGo LAVSO3
|YUKIE Shiga
|Rs. 51,115Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|60 km
|-
|250 W
|eGo LAVSShiga
Ujaas Energy eGo LA is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|250 W
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|75 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
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