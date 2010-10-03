hamburger icon
Ujaas Energy eGo T3 STD

63,140*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
eGo T3 STD

eGo T3 STD Prices

The eGo T3 STD, is priced at ₹63,140 (ex-showroom).

eGo T3 STD Range

The eGo T3 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

eGo T3 STD Colours

The eGo T3 STD is available in 4 colour options: Blue, Green, Grey, Orange.

eGo T3 STD Battery & Range

eGo T3 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the eGo T3 STD include the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter priced ₹65 Thousands and the Crayon Motors Envy priced between ₹58.31 Thousands - 71.58 Thousands.

eGo T3 STD Specs & Features

The eGo T3 STD has Clock, Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Ujaas Energy eGo T3 STD Price

eGo T3 STD

₹ 63,140*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,724
Insurance
3,416
On-Road Price in Delhi
63,140
EMI@1,357/mo
Ujaas Energy eGo T3 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.10-10, Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
100 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Wheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Clock
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours

Electricals

Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Ujaas Energy eGo T3 STD EMI
EMI1,221 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
56,826
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
56,826
Interest Amount
16,459
Payable Amount
73,285

Ujaas Energy eGo T3 other Variants

eGo T3 eGo T3 LA 72V

₹ 59,724*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,724
On-Road Price in Delhi
59,724
EMI@1,284/mo
eGo T3 eGo T3 Li 60V

₹ 70,224*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
70,224
On-Road Price in Delhi
70,224
EMI@1,509/mo
eGo T3 l

₹ 73,829*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
70,224
Insurance
3,605
On-Road Price in Delhi
73,829
EMI@1,587/mo
Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Alternatives

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter

Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter

65,000Ex-Showroom
eGo T3vsSpock Electric Scooter
Crayon Motors Envy

Crayon Motors Envy

58,307 - 71,575Ex-Showroom
eGo T3vsEnvy
Benling India Kriti

Benling India Kriti

64,151Ex-Showroom
eGo T3vsKriti
Zelo Knight

Zelo Knight

49,900 - 91,900Ex-Showroom
eGo T3vsKnight
Zelio Eeva

Zelio Eeva

50,000 - 69,000Ex-Showroom
eGo T3vsEeva
Avon E Scoot

Avon E Scoot

66,006Ex-Showroom
eGo T3vsE Scoot

