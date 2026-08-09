In 2026 Ampere Reo Li Plus or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Li Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo Li Plus up to 70 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Reo Li Plus vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Reo li plus
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Ampere
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 69,990
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|70 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.34 kWh
|72 V
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-