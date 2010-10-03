The eGo T3 l, is priced at ₹73,829 (ex-showroom).
The eGo T3 l offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The eGo T3 l is available in 4 colour options: Blue, Green, Grey, Orange.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the eGo T3 l include the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Spock Electric Scooter priced ₹65 Thousands and the Crayon Motors Envy priced between ₹58.31 Thousands - 71.58 Thousands.
The eGo T3 l has Clock, Anti Theft Alarm, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.