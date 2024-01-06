In 2024 Ampere Reo or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Ampere Reo or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Reo Price starts at 40,699 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li Price starts at 50,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Reo up to 55 km/charge and the Ujaas eGo Li has a range of up to 75.0 km/charge. Ampere offers the Reo in 7 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eGo Li in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less