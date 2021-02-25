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2 Discontinued Bikes

Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024] Left View
1/13
DISCONTINUED

Velev Motors VEV 01 [2021-2024]

0.0
1
₹32,500
Last Recorded Price
Battery Capacity
1.15 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
80 km
Check Details
Velev Motors VIO Left View
1/6
DISCONTINUED

Velev Motors VIO

₹52,000
Last Recorded Price
Battery Capacity
48 V/20 Ah
Speed
25 kmph
Range
70 km/charge
Check Details

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