2025 Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 motorbikes are getting a 2 lakh discount. Check details

Moto Morini has announced huge discounts on its 2025 Seiemmezzo 650 series motorbikes including the Seiemmezzo 650 Scrambler and 650 Retro Street models. The 2025 version of the Seiemmezzo 650 Retro Street will now cost ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), a reduction of ₹2 lakh and the Seiemmezzo 650 Scrambler will now be stickered at ₹5.20 lakh (ex-showroom) which is a reduction of ₹1.90 lakh.

Earlier the Seiemmezzo Scrambler started from ₹6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Seiemmezzo Retro Street was priced from ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices were for the Indigo Blue and Matte Grey paint schemes. The other paint schemes cost ₹10,000 extra. However, this will not be the case anymore as the manufacturer will be offering all of the shades at the same price tag from February 20th.

Also Read : Moto Morini Calibro 650 cruiser breaks cover globally. Will rival Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 series: Design

Both the mikes get a different aesthetic. The Retro Street gets a neo-retro look whereas the Scrambler features off-road design elements including a beak-like mud-guard, ribbed seat and a small fly screen. The Scrambler also gets spoked wheels whereas the Retro Street comes with alloy wheels.

Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 series: Engine

The motorcycles are both powered by a 649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline twin-cylinder engine. This unit comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and produces 54.2 bhp of power at 8,250 rpm and 54 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

Also Read : Moto Morini X-Cape 650 range gets price cut by ₹1.31 lakh. Check details

Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 series: Features and specifications

Both motorcycles come with a 5-inch TFT screen and all LED lighting. The Scrambler's front suspension is finished in golden colour. Braking duties on both motorcycles are done by dual 298 mm discs in the front with four-piston calipers and a single 255 disc at the rear with two-piston calipers. There is a dual-channel Anti-lock braking system on offer as well. Suspension duties are taken care of by upside-down telescopic forks with 120 mm of travel and a mono-shock at the rear with 118 mm of travel. Both the suspensions get adjustability.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: