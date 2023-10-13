Moto Morini Calibro 650 cruiser breaks cover globally

Italian two-wheeler maker Moto Morini has pulled the wraps off the new Calibro 650 cruiser globally ahead of its public debut at EICMA 2023 next month. The Moto Morini Calibro 650 is a rival to the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 , Kawasaki Vulcan S, Honda Rebel and the like in the 650 cc cruiser segment. It gets the quintessential cruiser styling with a familiar 650 cc parallel-twin engine.

The Moto Morini Calibro 650 gets a “distinctive American look" and is reminiscent of the older Harley-Davidson Street 750 from certain angles. It gets a round headlight with a bikini fairing, a smoked visor, and a swooping fuel tank with an exposed tubular frame. The scooped split seat offers a laid-back riding posture with front-set footpegs. The bike gets a dual-tone paint scheme with the metal work finished in metallic paint while the remainder of the bike gets the all-black treatment, extending to the radiator, engine, and exhaust.

Also Read : Moto Morini X-Cape 650 ADVs launched in India, will rival Kawasaki Versys 650

The Moto Morini Calibro 650 has been designed to get a distinctive American cruiser feel. It reminds us of the erstwhile Harley-Davidson Street 750

Power comes from the 649 cc parallel-twin engine that has been borrowed from the X-Cape ADV and the Seiemmezzo scrambler motorcycles within the Moto Morini family. Do note that these bikes are on sale in India. The motor makes about 60 bhp, while the torque output is yet to be revealed. Moto Morini will also retail an A2 licence-friendly version of the Calibro, which should have the power capped at 47 bhp.

Other mechanical bits include telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear while braking performance comes from single discs at the front and rear. The bike riders on 18-inch front and 16-inch rear alloy wheels. The Calibro sports an LED headlamp with a semi-digital instrument console.

The Moto Morini Calibro 650 could make its way to the Indian market in the future and will be sold via Adishwar Auto Ride India's (AARI) Moto Vault dealerships

Complete details on the Moto Morini Calibro 650 will be available at EICMA 2023. The European launch should take place right after. Meanwhile, there’s no word on the Calibro making its way to the Indian market. Hyderabad-based Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) retails Moto Morini bikes in the country via the Moto Vault dealerships and it’s likely that the Calibro could be added to the list at a later date.

First Published Date: