Moto Morini X-Cape 650 ADVs launched in India, will rival Kawasaki Versys 650

Moto Morini X-Cape and X-CapeX come with a 649 cc engine that produces 60 hp and 54 Nm.

Moto Morini, an Italian motorcycle manufacturer has entered the Indian market with four motorcycles, Two of which are the X-Cape 650 and X-Cape 650X. The price of the X-Cape 650 starts from ₹7.20 lakhs (ex-showroom) whereas the X-Cape 650X is priced from ₹7.40 lakhs (ex-showroom). These prices are for the Smoky Anthracite paint scheme, the Red Passion and Carrarra White costs ₹10,000 more.

The difference between the X-Cape 650 and X-Cape 650X is the type of wheels. The 650 uses alloy wheels while the 650X uses spoked wheels. On both models, the front wheel measure 19-inch while the rear one measure 17-inches. The front tyre measures 11/80 whereas the rear tyre measures 150/70.

(Also read: Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scrambler and Retro Street motorcycle launched in India)

The primary rivals of the X-Cape 650 ADVs are Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Storm 650 XT, CFMoto 650 MT and Triumph Tiger 660. Moto Morini is accepting bookings for both the new motorcycles at a token amount of ₹10,000.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Powering the X-Cape 650X and X-Cape 650 is a 649 cc inline twin engine which is liquid-cooled. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine produces 60 hp of max power at 8,500 rpm and 54 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

The motorcycles comes with a TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, LED lighting, a bash plate, a tall windscreen, knuckle guards, a USB socket and a lot more.

Braking duties are performed by double floating discs in the front that measure 298 mm. They are grabbed by four-piston calipers. At the rear, there is a single 255 mm disc, grabbed by double-piston calipers. There is also a dual-channel Anti-lock braking system on offer.

Suspension duties are done by up-side down telescopic forks which are fully adjustable for preload, compression and rebound. At the rear, there is a mono-shock which gets preload and rebound adjustability.

First Published Date: