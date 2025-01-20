Scrambler 650 Launch DateThe BSA Scrambler 650 is expected to launch on 20th Jan 2025.Scrambler 650 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹3.4 - 3.6 Lakhs*.Specs and FeaturesThe BSA Scrambler 650 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
The BSA Scrambler 650 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 3.4-3.6 Lakhs.
The BSA Scrambler 650 is expected to launch on 20th Jan 2025, introducing a new addition to the 650 cc segment.
The BSA Scrambler 650 features a 650 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
The BSA Scrambler 650 faces competition from the likes of Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 in the 650 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.