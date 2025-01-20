Scrambler 650 Launch DateThe BSA Scrambler 650 is expected to launch on 20th Jan 2025 .Scrambler 650 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹ 3.4 - 3.6 Lakhs* .Specs and FeaturesThe BSA Scrambler 650 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:



• Engine: 650 cc

• Transmission: Manual

• FuelType: Petrol

Scrambler 650 RivalsRoyal Enfield Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, Royal Enfield Scrambler 650, Zontes GK350 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 are sought to be the major rivals to BSA Scrambler 650 .

