BSA Scrambler 650 Right View
UPCOMING

BSA Scrambler 650

Exp. Launch on 20 Jan 2025
3.4 - 3.6 Lakhs*Expected price
Expected Key Specs
Engine

Segment Average: 647.95 cc

Scrambler 650: 650.0 cc

Segment average

About BSA Scrambler 650

Scrambler 650 Launch Date

...Read More

BSA Scrambler 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

3.19 - 3.45 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

3.5 Lakhs Onwards
Zontes GK350

Zontes GK350

3.37 - 3.47 Lakhs
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

2.92 Lakhs
BSA Scrambler 650 Specifications and Features

Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
HeadlightLED
Engine650 cc

Popular BSA Bikes

    BSA News

    The test mule takes inspiration from the Hunter 350. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/gokul_easwaran)
    New Royal Enfield 650 cc motorcycle spotted: Hunter 650 or Scrambler 650?
    26 Oct 2022
    Rajasthan's first BSA Gold Star 650 handed over to Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur
    BSA delivers new Gold Star 650 to the Prince of Udaipur
    12 Sept 2024
    BSA Gold Star 650 comes as a retro themed mid-sized motorcycle with the biggest single-cylinder engine in its category.
    BSA Gold Star 650 makes India comeback: Top five highlights
    19 Aug 2024
    Both motorcycles have retro designs but Interceptor 650 has few modern elements.
    BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Which bike you should buy?
    16 Aug 2024
    the prices of all the variants are still not announced.
    Auto news recap, August 15: Mahindra Thar Roxx prices, Ola Roadster launched
    16 Aug 2024
    BSA Videos

    BSA Motorcycle launched the Gold Star 650 bike in India last week at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will be sold through the Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle dealerships across the country. Ashish Joshi, CEO at Classic Legends, spoke exclusively with HT Auto on the two-wheeler manufacturer's future plans.
    How Classic Legends is planning to revive BSA Motorcycles in India and beyond
    21 Aug 2024
    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.97 lakh.
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 review: Track-ready bike in a budget? Look no further
    27 Sept 2024
    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter among other key updates.
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 first look: Check out what has changed
    26 Sept 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    BSA Scrambler 650 FAQs

    The BSA Scrambler 650 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 3.4-3.6 Lakhs.
    The BSA Scrambler 650 is expected to launch on 20th Jan 2025, introducing a new addition to the 650 cc segment.
    The BSA Scrambler 650 features a 650 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
    The BSA Scrambler 650 faces competition from the likes of Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 in the 650 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

