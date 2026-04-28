BSA Scrambler 650 vs BSA Gold Star 650: What sets them apart?

BSA has introduced the Scrambler 650 as the second model in its Indian portfolio to use the brand’s 652 cc single-cylinder platform. While it shares its base with the Gold Star 650, the new motorcycle follows a more adventure-inspired brief with revised styling, altered proportions and different cycle parts. With both models now on sale in a similar price band, buyers may wonder whether to choose the classic road-focused BSA Gold Star 650 or the more rugged BSA Scrambler 650. Here is a comparison of the two to help aid you in your decision:

BSA Scrambler 650 vs BSA Gold Star 650: Price and positioning

Prices place the Gold Star 650 between ₹3.22 lakh and ₹3.46 lakh, depending on the variant, while the Scrambler 650 is priced from ₹3.25 lakh to ₹3.41 lakh, ex-showroom. The Gold Star is sold in six colours, including the chrome-heavy Legacy edition, while the Scrambler comes in three colour options.

The pricing gap between the two motorcycles is small, but their personalities are clearly different. The Gold Star 650 remains the more traditional option, with a wider variant spread and a classic roadster appeal. The Scrambler 650 sits close in price but is tuned and styled to look more rugged and ready for mixed terrain use.

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BSA Scrambler 650 vs BSA Gold Star 650: Design changes

The Scrambler 650 moves away from the Gold Star’s old-school look with a raised front fender, flatter handlebars, and headlight grille. Its side panels have a number-plate-style shape, and the mechanical parts are finished in black. It also gets a stripped-back rear section with a different sub-frame and a new exhaust canister. One omission stands out: handguards are not part of the standard setup.

BSA Scrambler 650 vs BSA Gold Star 650: Size and hardware

Under the skin, both motorcycles share the same chassis, but the Scrambler is longer, wider, and heavier. It weighs 208 kg kerb, which is 7 kg more than the Gold Star 650. The Scrambler also has a 1,465 mm wheelbase and an 820 mm seat height, compared with 1,425 mm and 780 mm on the Gold Star.

Suspension comes from a 41 mm telescopic fork and twin rear shocks with five-step preload adjustability. The Scrambler uses fork gaiters instead of the Gold Star’s covered forks. Braking hardware stays the same, with 320 mm front and 255 mm rear discs and Brembo calipers.

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BSA Scrambler 650 vs BSA Gold Star 650: Tyres and features

The Gold Star 650 runs on 100/90 18-inch front and 150/70 17-inch rear Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres. The Scrambler 650 uses a wider 110/80 19-inch front tyre and the same 150/70 17-inch rear tyre, both from the Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR range.

Feature-wise, the Scrambler 650 gets an LED headlamp and a round digital LCD console with no smartphone connectivity. The Gold Star keeps a halogen lamp and a more traditional twin-pod instrument layout.

BSA Scrambler 650 vs BSA Gold Star 650: Engine

Both motorcycles use the same 652 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. In the Gold Star, it produces almost 45 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The 5-speed gearbox remains unchanged, though BSA may have altered the ratios slightly for the Scrambler’s character.

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