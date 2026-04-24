BSA Scrambler 650 vs Royal Enfield Bear 650: Price & specifications compared

The Classic Legends has launched the BSA Scrambler 650 in India on Thursday, the second motorcycle under the BSA brand after the Gold Star 650 , which comes as a retro-themed scrambler motorcycle with minimalist design and a powerful and purpose-focused engine. While the Indian motorcycle market is dominated by motorcycles in the sub-350 cc segment, the 650 cc motorcycle will cater to the consumers who seek more power and performance, without worrying much about the pricing. The BSA Scrambler 650 will lock horns with the Royal Enfield Bear 650 as the latter is one of the key models in this segment.

BSA Scrambler 650 is the latest entrant in the 650 cc retro-themed motorcycle segment in the Indian two-wheeler market.

Here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the price and specifications of the BSA Scrambler 650 and Royal Enfield Bear 650.

BSA Scrambler 650 vs Royal Enfield Bear 650: Price

BSA Scrambler 650 vs Royal Enfield Bear 650: Price comparison Model BSA Scrambler 650 Royal Enfield Bear 650 Price ₹ 324,950 - ₹ 340,950 ₹ 375,393 - ₹ 397,538 Colours Raven Black

Victor Yellow

Thunder Grey Boardwalk White

Petrol Green

Wild Honey

Golden Shadow

Two Four Nine

The BSA Scrambler 650 is available in three colour choices and priced between ₹324,950 and 340,950 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Bear 650 is available in five different colour options and is priced between ₹375,393 and ₹397,538 (ex-showroom).

BSA Scrambler 650 vs Royal Enfield Bear 650: Powertrain & specification

Powering the BSA Scrambler 650 is a 652 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC, four-valve engine with twin spark plugs. Interestingly, it shares the 652 cc engine with the BSA Gold Star 650. This is paired with a five-speed gearbox. It produces 44.5 bhp peak power and 55 Nm of maximum torque. The engine delivers its best in the low and middle part of the rev range.

On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Bear 650 is powered by a 648 cc, inline, twin-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC engine mated to a six-speed transmission. This engine pumps out 46.75 bhp peak power and 56.5 Nm of maximum torque.

This means, on paper, the Royal Enfield Bear 650 generates slightly better power and torque output compared to the newly launched BSA Scrambler 650.

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