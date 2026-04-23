2026 Yezdi Scrambler 350, BSA Scrambler 650 launched in India, priced from 2 lakh

Classic Legends has launched the updated iteration of the Yezdi Scrambler in India, with a host of updates incorporated. The motorcycle comes priced at 199,950 (ex-showroom). It has received a host of design tweaks and more features as well. On the other hand, the company also launched the BSA Scrambler 650 , which comes priced from ₹324,950 (ex-showroom). Both motorcycles have been launched with introductory prices.

The updated Yezdi Scrambler and BSA Scrambler 650 aim to ramp up Classic Legends' market share in India, challenging the retro-themed rivals in their respective segments.

The Classic Legends, with its retro-themed motorcycles, aims to grab a larger chunk of the Indian motorcycle market. Both the updated Yezdi Scrambler and the BSA Scrambler 650 have been launched with that target in mind.

2026 Yezdi Scrambler gets a tweaked engine

The 2026 Yezdi Scrambler has received a tweaked engine as well. The engine has been refined for improved performance. The updated engine is a 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit mated to a six-speed gearbox. This engine is capable of pumping 29.58 bhp peak power and 30 Nm of torque, a slight bump from the previous 28.7 bhp and 28.2 Nm, respectively. Also, it returns 30 kmpl of fuel economy.

The Yezdi Scrambler has also witnessed a weight reduction from its previous 182 kg. This certainly makes the motorcycle friendlier than before for the riders, offering better control over the machine, especially off-road. The usage of lighter materials for some components has resulted in this weight reduction.

A key change made to the motorcycle is the updated feature list with the inclusion of bits like switchable traction control and a more informative LCD screen for the instrument cluster. It is available in four colour options: Legacy Black, OG Yellow, Rogue Red and Rally Blue. The pricing ranges between ₹199,950 and ₹208,950 (Introductory and ex-showroom).

2026 Yezdi Scrambler: Price list Colour Price (Introductory & ex-showroom) Legacy Black ₹ 199,950 OG Yellow ₹ 205,950 Rogue Red ₹ 205,950 Rally Blue ₹ 208,950

BSA launches its second bike Scrambler 650 in India

The BSA Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 650 in India, which is exactly the same as the UK-spec one. It comes challenging the Royal Enfield Bear 650, which is currently on sale in the Indian market. The BSA Scrambler 650 is based on the Gold Star 650. Powering this retro-themed motorcycle is a 652 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 46 bhp peak power and 55 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox for transmission duty.

The introduction of the Scrambler 650 has expanded BSA's lineup in the Indian market, as to date, it had only the Gold Star 650 on sale in the country. The Scrambler 650 was on sale in a few international markets, and now India has joined the list.

The BSA Scrambler 650 challenges the Royal Enfield Bear 650.

Despite being based on the Gold Star 650, the Scrambler 650 comes with a host of changes to suit the purpose. The hardware has been updated to suit the purpose of a scrambler. The bike differentiates itself with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheel setup wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres, along with a revised sub-frame that accommodates a sleeker tail section. Also, it sports a signature scrambler-style bench seat. It also packs a different exhaust canister, promising to deliver a throatier exhaust note.

The motorcycle is available in three colour options: Raven Black, Victory Yellow and Thunder Grey. Pricing for the motorcycle ranges between ₹324,950 and ₹340,950 (Introductory and ex-showroom).

BSA Scrambler 650: Price list Colour Price (Introductory & ex-showroom) Raven Black ₹ 324,950 Victor Yellow ₹ 332,950 Thunder Grey ₹ 340,950

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