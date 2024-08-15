Best BSA Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price BSA Gold Star 650 ₹ 3.1 - 3.45 Lakhs BSA Scrambler 650 ₹ 3.25 - 3.41 Lakhs BSA Gold Star 650 ₹ 3.1 - 3.45 Lakhs BSA Scrambler 650 ₹ 3.25 - 3.41 Lakhs

In India, there are 2 BSA Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the BSA Gold Star 650, BSA Scrambler 650, BSA Gold Star 650, BSA Scrambler 650. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 3.1 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.