In India, there are 2 BSA Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the BSA Gold Star 650, BSA Scrambler 650, BSA Gold Star 650, BSA Scrambler 650. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 3.1 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best BSA Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|BSA Gold Star 650
|₹ 3.1 - 3.45 Lakhs
|BSA Scrambler 650
|₹ 3.25 - 3.41 Lakhs
|BSA Gold Star 650
|₹ 3.1 - 3.45 Lakhs
|BSA Scrambler 650
|₹ 3.25 - 3.41 Lakhs