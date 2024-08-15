Best BSA Bikes

In India, there are 2 BSA Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the BSA Gold Star 650, BSA Scrambler 650, BSA Gold Star 650, BSA Scrambler 650. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 3.1 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best BSA Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
BSA Gold Star 650 ₹ 3.1 - 3.45 Lakhs
BSA Scrambler 650 ₹ 3.25 - 3.41 Lakhs
BSA Gold Star 650 ₹ 3.1 - 3.45 Lakhs
BSA Scrambler 650 ₹ 3.25 - 3.41 Lakhs

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2 New BSA Bikes found

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BSA Gold Star 650 Front Right View
1/10

BSA Gold Star 650

₹3.1 - 3.45 Lakhs
Engine
652 cc
Speed
160 kmph
Mileage
25 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
BSA Scrambler 650 Front Left View
1/15

BSA Scrambler 650

4.2
101
₹3.25 - 3.41 Lakhs
Engine
652 cc
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

1 Upcoming BSA Bike

BSA Bantam 350 Front Left View
1/20
UPCOMING

BSA Bantam 350

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.2 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
334 cc
Check Details

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