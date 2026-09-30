HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026: My dream is to make Indian automobile industry number one globally, says Nitin Gadkari

At the inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026, powered by HPCL and knowledge partner Vector Consulting Group, which took place in New Delhi on September 30, the Chief Guest of the event, Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said India’s automotive industry has the potential to become the largest in the world, noting that the sector currently ranks third globally behind the US and China, after surpassing Japan.

Gadkari said, “This industry is the backbone of the economy. My dream is to make this industry number one in the world. Number one is the US, second is China. Third is India." Gadkari made the remark at the inaugural HT Auto Leaderboard Awards 2026, which sought to recognise the vehicles, people and innovations shaping India's automotive industry.

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The minister said India's automotive sector contributes over ₹22.75 lakh crore to the country's economy, underscoring its importance to the country's economic growth and industrial ecosystem. He also said that the automobile industry is the backbone of the Indian economy, by creating jobs and generating massive revenue for the government, as well as boosting the country's export sector. As Gadkari said, the Indian automobile industry is the growth engine to make the country the third-largest global economy, which has been a dream of the government.

The Union Minister reiterated the government's focus on cleaner powertrain and fuel technology. He also said that with evolving consumer perception, electric vehicles are becoming a major segment in the Indian automobile industry. In FY26, electric passenger vehicles and electric two-wheelers registered record growth, which is a testament to the positive consumer sentiment towards battery-powered electric vehicles. While speaking at the event, Gadkari urged the auto industry to think of ways to make electric vehicles more affordable for consumers.

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