|Engine
|652 cc
The Scrambler 650 Raven Black, is listed at ₹3.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Scrambler 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Scrambler 650 Raven Black is available in 3 colour options: Raven Black, Thunder Grey, Victor Yellow.
The Scrambler 650 Raven Black is powered by a 652 cc engine.
The Scrambler 650 Raven Black has Low Fuel Indicator, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Clock and Passenger Footrest.