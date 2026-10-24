PriceSpecs & FeaturesColoursImages
1/4
JUST LAUNCHED

DUCATI Formula 73

₹20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
News

Ducati Formula 73 Price:

Ducati Formula 73 is priced at Rs. 20 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Ducati Formula 73?

The Ducati Formula 73 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Ducati Formula 73 colour options?

Ducati Formula 73 comes in one colour options: Livery.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ducati Formula 73?

Ducati Formula 73 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 803 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes body type.

Ducati Formula 73 Variants

Ducati Formula 73 price starts at ₹ 20 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Formula 73 STD
₹20 Lakhs*
803 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Ducati Formula 73 Images

Ducati Formula 73 Image 1
Ducati Formula 73 Image 2
Ducati Formula 73 Image 3
Ducati Formula 73 Image 4

Ducati Formula 73 Colours

Ducati Formula 73 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Livery
Livery

Popular Scrambler Bikes

Brixton Cromwell 1200

Brixton Cromwell 1200

7.84 Lakhs
Cromwell 1200 Price in Delhi
Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

9.1 Lakhs
Cromwell 1200 X Price in Delhi
Brixton Crossfire 500 X

Brixton Crossfire 500 X

4.74 Lakhs
Crossfire 500 X Price in Delhi
Brixton Crossfire 500 XC

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC

5.19 Lakhs
Crossfire 500 XC Price in Delhi
BSA Scrambler 650

BSA Scrambler 650

3.25 - 3.41 Lakhs
Scrambler 650 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scrambler Bikes

view all specs and features

Ducati Formula 73 Related News

Ducati Formula 73 is a limited-edition motorcycle celebrating the iconic 1973 Ducati 750 Super Sport Desmo.
Ducati Formula 73 launched in India, sold out completely
23 Oct 2026
The Portronics Car Power Neo features a retractable USB-C cable and two additional ports.
Portronics launches 96W Car Power Neo charger with retractable cable at 1,349
24 Oct 2026
Ather 450X promises to be the most logical upgrade from the first-generation Ather 450.
5 electric scooters I would buy if I was upgrading from first-gen Ather 450
24 Oct 2026
Chinese automaker's luxury car brand Denza is expected to launch the D9 MPV and Z9 GT in India.
BYD's luxury car brand Denza to make India debut on November 13
23 Oct 2026
The NS200 gets upgraded hardware when compared to the outgoing version.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 updated with ride modes, TFT display and traction control
23 Oct 2026
What Every Fleet Owner Should Calculate Before Adding New Trucks to the Business?
What Every Fleet Owner Should Calculate Before Adding New Trucks to the Business?
23 Oct 2026
View all
 Ducati Formula 73 Related News

Ducati Formula 73 Specifications and Features

Max Power73 PS
Body TypeScrambler Bikes
Max Torque65.2 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine803 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Formula 73 specs and features

Top Luxury Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.75 - 30.85 Lakhs
Honda Gold Wing

Honda Gold Wing

₹44.3 Lakhs
Triumph Street Triple

Triumph Street Triple

₹10.86 - 13.91 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes
HomeNew BikesDucati BikesDucati Formula 73

Popular Ducati Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Ducati Bikes