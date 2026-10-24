Ducati Formula 73 Price:

Ducati Formula 73 is priced at Rs. 20 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Ducati Formula 73?

The Ducati Formula 73 is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Ducati Formula 73 colour options?

Ducati Formula 73 comes in one colour options: Livery.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ducati Formula 73?

Ducati Formula 73 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 803 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes body type.