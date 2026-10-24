Ducati Formula 73 is priced at Rs. 20 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Ducati Formula 73 is available in 1 variant - STD.
Ducati Formula 73 comes in one colour options: Livery.
Ducati Formula 73 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 803 cc engine, and features a Scrambler Bikes body type.
Ducati Formula 73 is available in the 1 Colour in India.
View all Popular Scrambler Bikes
|Max Power
|73 PS
|Body Type
|Scrambler Bikes
|Max Torque
|65.2 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|803 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Ducati Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price