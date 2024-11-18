HT Auto
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Front Left View
JUST LAUNCHED
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Right View
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Front View
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Exhaust View
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Front Tyre View
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Hand Break View
View all Images
BRIXTON Crossfire 500 X

Launch Date: 18 Nov 2024
4.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Colours
Crossfire 500 X Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 500.0 cc

Crossfire 500 X: 500.0 cc

Mileage

Segment Average: 25.0 kmpl

Crossfire 500 X: 25 kmpl

Power

Segment Average: 47.0 ps

Crossfire 500 X: 47.0 ps

Speed

Segment Average: 160.0 kmph

Crossfire 500 X: 160.0 kmph

View all Crossfire 500 X Specs and Features

Brixton Crossfire 500 X Alternatives

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC

Brixton Crossfire 500 XC

5.19 Lakhs
Crossfire 500 XvsCrossfire 500 XC
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Variants

Brixton Crossfire 500 X price starts at ₹ 4.74 Lakhs .

1 Variant Available
₹4.74 Lakhs*
Engine
500 cc
Max Speed
160 km
feature icon
Seat Type: Single
feature icon
Clock
feature icon
Instrument Console: Digital
feature icon
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Brixton Crossfire 500 X Images

Brixton Crossfire 500 X Image 1
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Image 2
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Image 3
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Image 4
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Image 5
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Image 6
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Image 7
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Image 8
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Image 9
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Image 10
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Image 11
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Image 12
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Specifications and Features

Max Power47 PS
Body TypeScrambler Bikes
Mileage25 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine500 cc
Max Speed160 kmph
View all Crossfire 500 X specs and features

Brixton Crossfire 500 X comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Brixton Crossfire 500 X
Brixton Crossfire 500 XC
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹4.74 Lakhs
₹5.19 Lakhs
Engine
500 cc
500 cc
Mileage
25 kmpl
25 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
ABS
-
Dual Channel
Transmission
Manual
Manual

Popular Brixton Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Brixton Bikes

    Brixton News

    The four motorcycles will be manufactured at a newly built plant in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.
    Brixton debuts the Cromwell and Crossfire bike series in India. Here's what is unique about them
    20 Nov 2024
    Brixton Motorcycles has launched the Cromwell 1200 and Cromwell 1200 X in India. While bookings are open for a nominal amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,999, deliveries will begin in January 2025.
    Brixton Cromwell 1200 range launched in India: Check price, variants, and features
    19 Nov 2024
    The Brixton Crossfire 500 range has been launched in India and both models will be manufactured locally. The range starts with the Crossfire 500X cafe racer that is listed at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.74 lakh.
    Brixton Crossfire 500 range launched in India: Price, variants, and features explained
    19 Nov 2024
    Brixton Motorcycles is an Austrian brand that, in association with KAW Veloce Motors, has launched four motorcycles in India. These motorcycles will be locally manufactured, with deliveries slated to start from January 2025.
    Brixton Motorcycles enters the Indian market, to launch four locally-made models
    18 Nov 2024
    Brixton Motorcycles has announced four motorcycles for India that will be launched this year
    Brixton Motorcycles announces India entry; to launch 4 bikes, production plant
    24 Apr 2024
    Explore Other Options

    Brixton Crossfire 500 X FAQs

    The Brixton Crossfire 500 X offers a mileage of 25 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Scrambler Bikes.
    Brixton Crossfire 500 X comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Brixton Crossfire 500 X boasts a 500 cc engine, generating a max power of 47 PS.
    The Brixton Crossfire 500 X offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 4.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

