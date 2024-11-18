Segment Average: 500.0 cc
Crossfire 500 X: 500.0 cc
Segment Average: 25.0 kmpl
Crossfire 500 X: 25 kmpl
Segment Average: 47.0 ps
Crossfire 500 X: 47.0 ps
Segment Average: 160.0 kmph
Crossfire 500 X: 160.0 kmph
Brixton Crossfire 500 X price starts at ₹ 4.74 Lakhs .
|Max Power
|47 PS
|Body Type
|Scrambler Bikes
|Mileage
|25 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|500 cc
|Max Speed
|160 kmph
|Model Name
Brixton Crossfire 500 X
|Brixton Crossfire 500 XC
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹4.74 Lakhs
₹5.19 Lakhs
|Engine
500 cc
500 cc
|Mileage
25 kmpl
25 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
|ABS
-
Dual Channel
|Transmission
Manual
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price