HT Auto

Brixton Crossfire 500 X STD

Brixton Crossfire 500 X Front Left View
1/12
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Right View
2/12
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Front View
3/12
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Exhaust View
4/12
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Front Tyre View
5/12
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Hand Break View
6/12
5.39 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Brixton Crossfire 500 X Key Specs
Engine500 cc
Power47 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Speed160 kmph
View all Crossfire 500 X specs and features

Crossfire 500 X STD Latest Updates

Crossfire 500 X falls under Scrambler Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Crossfire 500 X STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.39 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 13.5 L
  • Length: 2117 mm
  • Max Power: 47 PS @ 8500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Two cylinder four stroke engine, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled
    ...Read More

    Brixton Crossfire 500 X STD Price

    STD
    ₹5.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    500 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,74,000
    RTO
    39,420
    Insurance
    25,851
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    5,39,271
    EMI@11,591/mo
    Close

    Brixton Crossfire 500 X STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13.5 L
    Length
    2117 mm
    Kerb Weight
    190 kg
    Height
    1116 mm
    Saddle Height
    795 mm
    Width
    757 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-160/60-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Speed
    160 kmph
    Max Power
    47 PS @ 8500 rpm
    Max Torque
    43 Nm @ 6750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    500 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Two cylinder four stroke engine, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Front Suspension
    Teleskopic fork upside-down
    Rear Suspension
    Swingarm with single shock absorber
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    LCD Display
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Display
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Brixton Crossfire 500 X STD EMI
    EMI10,432 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    4,85,343
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    4,85,343
    Interest Amount
    1,40,572
    Payable Amount
    6,25,915

