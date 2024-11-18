Crossfire 500 X falls under Scrambler Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Crossfire 500 X STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.39 Lakhs. The fuel capacityCrossfire 500 X falls under Scrambler Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Crossfire 500 X STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 5.39 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 13.5 L litres. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Clock, Display, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 13.5 L
Length: 2117 mm
Max Power: 47 PS @ 8500 rpm
Engine Type: Two cylinder four stroke engine, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled